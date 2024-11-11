Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing DragonArt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại DragonArt
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Here's the list of what you have to do:
Find clients through forums
Advertise in website and social media: Artstation, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X), Thread,…
Manage company Social media accounts
Come up with new way to attract customer such as festival/discount sale
Adding company watermark
However, if you have any suggestion to get a better result, we can always negotiate.
This is a Commission-based job. You earn 30% of the profit of each product. In the 1st trial month, you will get 1 mil if you fail to get any commission.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
We have a NSFW work environment so you should not judge others
You also must not have any former sexually harassment case in you work history
Optional:
Being a furry, part of any crowded/popular forum that have a need or desire for art such as idols, Vtuber, anime, game
Tại DragonArt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
You still get pay during the probationary period base on your productivity
Very flexible working time. As long as you get the client, you can work at any time or don't even have to work at all.
Since you're be in front of the screen most of the time, your look (or disability) doesn't matter.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DragonArt
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
