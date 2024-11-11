Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing DragonArt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Here's the list of what you have to do:

Find clients through forums

Advertise in website and social media: Artstation, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X), Thread,…

Manage company Social media accounts

Come up with new way to attract customer such as festival/discount sale

Adding company watermark

However, if you have any suggestion to get a better result, we can always negotiate.

This is a Commission-based job. You earn 30% of the profit of each product. In the 1st trial month, you will get 1 mil if you fail to get any commission.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You need to be proficient in English since we mainly work with foreigners

We have a NSFW work environment so you should not judge others

You also must not have any former sexually harassment case in you work history

Optional:

Being a furry, part of any crowded/popular forum that have a need or desire for art such as idols, Vtuber, anime, game

Tại DragonArt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work from home.

You still get pay during the probationary period base on your productivity

Very flexible working time. As long as you get the client, you can work at any time or don't even have to work at all.

Since you're be in front of the screen most of the time, your look (or disability) doesn't matter.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DragonArt

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.