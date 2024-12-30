Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DCORP TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH DCORP TOÀN CẦU
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH DCORP TOÀN CẦU

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DCORP TOÀN CẦU

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Lake View 1 – Số 19 đường Tố Hữu, Phường Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop Winning Strategies: Craft and implement effective marketing strategies and plans that align with our business goals and elevate our brand presence.
Develop Winning Strategies
Leverage Modern Technologies: Apply tools like ChatGPT and other innovative technologies to supercharge our marketing activities, creativity, and efficiency.
Leverage Modern Technologies
Drive Brand Excellence: Ensure consistency and clarity in our brand identity while strengthening our market position through impactful branding initiatives.
Drive Brand Excellence
Lead Campaign Execution: Oversee the creation and management of marketing campaigns that resonate with our target audience and deliver measurable results.
Lead Campaign Execution
Collaborate Across Teams: Work closely with design, sales, and product teams to ensure cohesive messaging and execution of marketing projects.
Collaborate Across Teams
Monitor & Optimize: Analyze campaign performance, gather insights, and refine strategies for continuous improvement.
Monitor & Optimize
Stay Ahead of Trends: Keep up-to-date with marketing trends, tools, and technologies to maintain a competitive edge.
Stay Ahead of Trends

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience & Expertise: Proven track record in marketing management, with strong knowledge of branding, strategy development, and campaign execution.
Experience & Expertise
Tech-Savvy Mindset: Familiarity with tools like ChatGPT or other AI-driven technologies to enhance marketing outcomes.
Tech-Savvy Mindset
Creativity & Innovation: Ability to think outside the box and develop original ideas that make a lasting impact.
Creativity & Innovation
Strategic Vision: Strong analytical and planning skills to create effective marketing plans and track their success.
Strategic Vision
Leadership & Collaboration: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to lead projects and coordinate across departments.
Leadership & Collaboration
Trend Awareness: A keen understanding of current marketing trends and the ability to apply them effectively.
Trend Awareness

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DCORP TOÀN CẦU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive Compensation: Competitive salary package with performance-based incentives.
Attractive Compensation
Leadership Role: A chance to take ownership of marketing strategies and make a significant impact.
Leadership Role
Innovative Environment: Freedom to experiment with the latest tools and technologies to enhance creativity and results.
Innovative Environment
Career Growth: Opportunities for professional development and advancement within a forward-thinking company.
Career Growth
Collaborative Culture: A dynamic, supportive team that values innovation and excellence.
Collaborative Culture

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DCORP TOÀN CẦU

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DCORP TOÀN CẦU

CÔNG TY TNHH DCORP TOÀN CẦU

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Căn hộ số 00.22, tầng trệt, chung cư Thủ Thiêm Lake View 1 – Số 19 đường Tố Hữu, Phường Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

