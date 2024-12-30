Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DCORP TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Lake View 1 – Số 19 đường Tố Hữu, Phường Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop Winning Strategies: Craft and implement effective marketing strategies and plans that align with our business goals and elevate our brand presence.

Leverage Modern Technologies: Apply tools like ChatGPT and other innovative technologies to supercharge our marketing activities, creativity, and efficiency.

Drive Brand Excellence: Ensure consistency and clarity in our brand identity while strengthening our market position through impactful branding initiatives.

Lead Campaign Execution: Oversee the creation and management of marketing campaigns that resonate with our target audience and deliver measurable results.

Collaborate Across Teams: Work closely with design, sales, and product teams to ensure cohesive messaging and execution of marketing projects.

Monitor & Optimize: Analyze campaign performance, gather insights, and refine strategies for continuous improvement.

Stay Ahead of Trends: Keep up-to-date with marketing trends, tools, and technologies to maintain a competitive edge.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience & Expertise: Proven track record in marketing management, with strong knowledge of branding, strategy development, and campaign execution.

Tech-Savvy Mindset: Familiarity with tools like ChatGPT or other AI-driven technologies to enhance marketing outcomes.

Creativity & Innovation: Ability to think outside the box and develop original ideas that make a lasting impact.

Strategic Vision: Strong analytical and planning skills to create effective marketing plans and track their success.

Leadership & Collaboration: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to lead projects and coordinate across departments.

Trend Awareness: A keen understanding of current marketing trends and the ability to apply them effectively.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DCORP TOÀN CẦU Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive Compensation: Competitive salary package with performance-based incentives.

Leadership Role: A chance to take ownership of marketing strategies and make a significant impact.

Innovative Environment: Freedom to experiment with the latest tools and technologies to enhance creativity and results.

Career Growth: Opportunities for professional development and advancement within a forward-thinking company.

Collaborative Culture: A dynamic, supportive team that values innovation and excellence.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DCORP TOÀN CẦU

