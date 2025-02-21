Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty CP AEG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 23 Trần Cao Vân, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc

1. Sales:

● Telesales and face to face STEAM English course advisory

● Responsible for and achieve person target monthly

● Fill up classes with students to meet the minimum number of students in each class

2. Service:

● Arrange schedule, class for students

● Well manage students transfers, refunds, saving fee

● Follow up outstanding payment of students

● Taking care of students for referrals and renewals

● Handle customer complaints, customer requests

● Other tasks arranged by Center Manager

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

● Graduated College/University

● Able to work by shifts

● At least 6 months of working experience in the equivalent positions

● Sales orientation and customer service skills

● Good communication and sales skills

● English fluency is an advantage

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

● Competitive basic salary + bonus

● Professional and holistic training

● Creative, supportive and competitive colleagues

● 12 days annual leave + 4 days sick leave

● Discount English courses for employee and family members

● Other benefits: laptop, telephone, uniform, free employee parking

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

