Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty CP AEG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Công ty CP AEG Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/03/2025
Công ty CP AEG Việt Nam

Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Tại Công ty CP AEG Việt Nam

Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 23 Trần Cao Vân, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

1. Sales:
● Telesales and face to face STEAM English course advisory
● Responsible for and achieve person target monthly
● Fill up classes with students to meet the minimum number of students in each class
2. Service:
● Arrange schedule, class for students
● Well manage students transfers, refunds, saving fee
● Follow up outstanding payment of students
● Taking care of students for referrals and renewals
● Handle customer complaints, customer requests
● Other tasks arranged by Center Manager

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● Graduated College/University
● Able to work by shifts
● At least 6 months of working experience in the equivalent positions
● Sales orientation and customer service skills
● Good communication and sales skills
● English fluency is an advantage

Tại Công ty CP AEG Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Competitive basic salary + bonus
● Professional and holistic training
● Creative, supportive and competitive colleagues
● 12 days annual leave + 4 days sick leave
● Discount English courses for employee and family members
● Other benefits: laptop, telephone, uniform, free employee parking

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP AEG Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty CP AEG Việt Nam

Công ty CP AEG Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 66-68 Võ Văn Tần, P.6, Q.3, TP.HCM – Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

