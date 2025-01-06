Tuyển Product Marketing Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ
- Hồ Chí Minh: 69/68 Đường Đặng Thuỳ Trâm, Phường 13, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Talent Acquisition
- Mainly in charge for recruiting employees for the school;
- Partner with hiring managers to understand hiring requirements and presents candidate profiles in order to help hiring managers make informed decisions;
- Manage the full recruitment process: Sourcing, screening resumes, conducting interviews, offering, candidate’s reference check, closing and onboarding duties;
- Manage the job offer process, including internal salary benchmarking and perform reference checks when required;
- Manage recruitment budget;
- Handle all recruitment administration;
- Develop recruitment strategy include job posting, recruiting marketing channel development, recruitment campaign, talent planning,..
- Utilize various sourcing techniques (direct sourcing, internet sourcing, employee referral program, ect.) to attract talents;
- Create networks and relationships with various schools, student bodies, associations for recruitment purposes;
- Prepare monthly recruitment reports to update of the hiring status, turnover rate and provide any recommendations or solutions if necessary;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI