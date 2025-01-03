Tuyển Product Marketing Prudential Vietnam Assurance làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose/ Mục tiêu vị trí

The position is critical in driving and accelerating PVA’s HR solutions across divisions that aligned with PVA People strategy and culture. The incumbent will assist the Head of Strategic Business HR and the relevant stakeholders in supporting the business requirements and delivering the HR agenda for the relevant functions through operational effectiveness and strategic partnership. People Solutions Advisor will also be in charge for implementation of key functional initiatives and HR related projects, leveraging the specialist skills available within the country HR, including strategic workforce plan, culture development, performance management, strategic resourcing, talent management and leadership development initiatives.

Job Responsibilities / Phạm vi công việc

To work with internal HR teams (CoE, TA) and in-charged business partners to define People & Organization Design Plan. Advise people solutions for people managers, employees and drive for the implementation and effectiveness of people solutions within the business, this position is responsible to:

Culture and Organization:

• Involve and engage in all organization and people changes within their focused business line including HR policy advice, people related affairs and legal process management (termination, compensation process etc.)