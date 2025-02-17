Tuyển Product Marketing Mekong Capital Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. System Reliability and Performance Optimization:

• Maintaining and enhancing IT systems' performance, reliability, and availability. This includes daily IT office tours, overseeing regular system updates, upgrades, and maintenance activities to ensure optimal performance.

2. Enhanced System Security:

• Ensuring robust protection against cyber threats, data breaches, and unauthorized access. This includes implementing advanced security measures, regular system audits, and staying updated with the latest security protocols and technologies.

3. Effective Risk Management:

• Identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks associated with systems and data. This involves developing comprehensive risk management strategies and plans to protect against potential security threats and data loss.

4. Compliance with Regulations:

• Ensuring that all IT systems and practices comply with relevant laws and industry regulations, particularly those related to data privacy and protection (like GDPR, HIPAA, etc.).

5. Incident Response and Recovery:

• Developing and implementing effective incident response plans for IT security breaches or system failures. This also ensures a robust disaster recovery and business continuity plan is in place and regularly tested.