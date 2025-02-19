Tuyển Product Marketing Shiseido Cosmetics Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Shiseido Cosmetics Vietnam CO., LTD
- Hồ Chí Minh: Vietcombank Tower, Công trường Mê Linh, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Sales support
• Monitor key performance indicators for retail targets.
• Support brand activities (e.g private sales, private events, agents and ad-hoc activities) which is aligned with line manager.
• Analyze customer insight through on counter visit and give inputs to Brand Manager in designing dialogues for different customers group.
• Analyze sales reports and seek for feedback from counters (PBS, CC) to propose measures to achieve sales target.
• Supply and allocate products by weekly based on sales target and counter inventory
• Give input to Marketing team in localized marketing initial plan to prepare for Season/Initial ordering, following Marketing brief of HQ directions.
Marketing
- Support marketing activities (launch plan, events, counter activities) in line with brand marketing calendar and strategy
- Plan and execute retail events while working closely with counters/stores to ensure seamless operation and making sure all the brand guidelines/standards are followed through
- Assist counters/stores in organizing counter activites, VIP events and instore experience
- Coordinate with Counter/Store Manager, Retail and Training Manager on Counter Operations and needs: POSM, publicity, visibility
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Shiseido Cosmetics Vietnam CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shiseido Cosmetics Vietnam CO., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
