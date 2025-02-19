Tuyển Product Marketing Shiseido Cosmetics Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sales support

• Monitor key performance indicators for retail targets.

• Support brand activities (e.g private sales, private events, agents and ad-hoc activities) which is aligned with line manager.

• Analyze customer insight through on counter visit and give inputs to Brand Manager in designing dialogues for different customers group.

• Analyze sales reports and seek for feedback from counters (PBS, CC) to propose measures to achieve sales target.

• Supply and allocate products by weekly based on sales target and counter inventory

• Give input to Marketing team in localized marketing initial plan to prepare for Season/Initial ordering, following Marketing brief of HQ directions.

Marketing

- Support marketing activities (launch plan, events, counter activities) in line with brand marketing calendar and strategy

- Plan and execute retail events while working closely with counters/stores to ensure seamless operation and making sure all the brand guidelines/standards are followed through

- Assist counters/stores in organizing counter activites, VIP events and instore experience

- Coordinate with Counter/Store Manager, Retail and Training Manager on Counter Operations and needs: POSM, publicity, visibility