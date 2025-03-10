Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/04/2025
Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 1 – Tòa nhà The Manor 1, 91 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Phường 22, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Responsible for the end-to-end process from finding suppliers, ordering, logistics solutions and high quality delivery to Kamereo’s warehouses.
- Oversee daily ordering and purchasing activity on veggie category across all cities.
- Manage stock level to ensure sufficient stock for daily, weekly and monthly sales.
- Monitor and secure KPIs on Out-of-stock, Fill rate, Input Cost and other upcoming metrics.
- Continue to source new suppliers to seek quality and price advantages.
- Negotiate payment terms with suppliers to gain benefit on the cash flow.
- Control suppliers’ on time delivery to contribute to smooth Operations.
- Conduct market price research to ensure internal price competitiveness.
- Review portfolio performance and come up with suggestions on removing and adding new SKUs.
- Collaborate with Operations to handle issues related to suppliers such as quality, returning, and delivery time.
- Conduct weekly warehouse visits to check real stock status to control out-of-stock, quality & expiration.
- Collaborate with Accounting on contract, debt aspects.
- Formulate supplier strategy to gain bargaining power and stock availability.
- Conduct site visits to evaluate supplier’s facilities and operation capability.
- Source new suppliers and get quotations for the Sales team to pitch to customers.
- Collaborate with the Sales team to prepare stock for running weekly, monthly campaigns.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: The Manor 2, 91 Nguyen Huu Canh, Ward 22, Binh Thanh District.

