Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Responsible for the end-to-end process from finding suppliers, ordering, logistics solutions and high quality delivery to Kamereo’s warehouses.

- Oversee daily ordering and purchasing activity on veggie category across all cities.

- Manage stock level to ensure sufficient stock for daily, weekly and monthly sales.

- Monitor and secure KPIs on Out-of-stock, Fill rate, Input Cost and other upcoming metrics.

- Continue to source new suppliers to seek quality and price advantages.

- Negotiate payment terms with suppliers to gain benefit on the cash flow.

- Control suppliers’ on time delivery to contribute to smooth Operations.

- Conduct market price research to ensure internal price competitiveness.

- Review portfolio performance and come up with suggestions on removing and adding new SKUs.

- Collaborate with Operations to handle issues related to suppliers such as quality, returning, and delivery time.

- Conduct weekly warehouse visits to check real stock status to control out-of-stock, quality & expiration.

- Collaborate with Accounting on contract, debt aspects.

- Formulate supplier strategy to gain bargaining power and stock availability.

- Conduct site visits to evaluate supplier’s facilities and operation capability.

- Source new suppliers and get quotations for the Sales team to pitch to customers.

- Collaborate with the Sales team to prepare stock for running weekly, monthly campaigns.