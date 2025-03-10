Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 1 – Tòa nhà The Manor 1, 91 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Phường 22, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Responsible for the end-to-end process from finding suppliers, ordering, logistics solutions and high quality delivery to Kamereo’s warehouses.
- Oversee daily ordering and purchasing activity on veggie category across all cities.
- Manage stock level to ensure sufficient stock for daily, weekly and monthly sales.
- Monitor and secure KPIs on Out-of-stock, Fill rate, Input Cost and other upcoming metrics.
- Continue to source new suppliers to seek quality and price advantages.
- Negotiate payment terms with suppliers to gain benefit on the cash flow.
- Control suppliers’ on time delivery to contribute to smooth Operations.
- Conduct market price research to ensure internal price competitiveness.
- Review portfolio performance and come up with suggestions on removing and adding new SKUs.
- Collaborate with Operations to handle issues related to suppliers such as quality, returning, and delivery time.
- Conduct weekly warehouse visits to check real stock status to control out-of-stock, quality & expiration.
- Collaborate with Accounting on contract, debt aspects.
- Formulate supplier strategy to gain bargaining power and stock availability.
- Conduct site visits to evaluate supplier’s facilities and operation capability.
- Source new suppliers and get quotations for the Sales team to pitch to customers.
- Collaborate with the Sales team to prepare stock for running weekly, monthly campaigns.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KAMEREO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
