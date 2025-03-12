Tuyển Product Marketing Indochine Counsel làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Indochine Counsel
- Hồ Chí Minh: Unit 305, 3rd Floor, Centec Tower 72
- 74 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Purpose:
• Assist the Team Leading Partner (TLP) and the Associates/Consultants in an effective and efficient manner to perform legal consulting works for the Company’s clients and participate in performing other appropriate tasks as assigned by the TLP.
2. Main Responsibilities/ Duties:
Professional Tasks:
• Conduct supporting works for the Partners in the professional team to perform legal consulting works for the clients, such as:
• Search and research of legal documents, case dossiers, fact-check with governmental agencies to compose (or provide information for the Partners to compose) letters of advice, legal files; dossiers for the clients;
• Contact, conduct dossiers procedures with governmental agencies;
• Translate documents and perform other support works;
• Participate with the Partner in contacting, working with the clients and other third-parties with the purpose of performing works, and make records of work results;
• Assist the colleagues in handling the works;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Indochine Counsel Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Indochine Counsel
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI