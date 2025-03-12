Tuyển Product Marketing Indochine Counsel làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Purpose:

• Assist the Team Leading Partner (TLP) and the Associates/Consultants in an effective and efficient manner to perform legal consulting works for the Company’s clients and participate in performing other appropriate tasks as assigned by the TLP.

2. Main Responsibilities/ Duties:

Professional Tasks:

• Conduct supporting works for the Partners in the professional team to perform legal consulting works for the clients, such as:

• Search and research of legal documents, case dossiers, fact-check with governmental agencies to compose (or provide information for the Partners to compose) letters of advice, legal files; dossiers for the clients;

• Contact, conduct dossiers procedures with governmental agencies;

• Translate documents and perform other support works;

• Participate with the Partner in contacting, working with the clients and other third-parties with the purpose of performing works, and make records of work results;

• Assist the colleagues in handling the works;