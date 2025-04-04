Tuyển Product Marketing amaï Saigon JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại amaï Saigon JSC
- Hồ Chí Minh: 83 Xuân Thủy, Phường Thảo Điền, TP Thủ Đức, TP HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Key responsibilities:
As a Product Development & Procurement Officer you will be the forefront of new development and purchasing operations from new designs approaching to implement solid procurement strategies, maintaining a healthy relationship with goods and services suppliers. Main responsibility is to guarantee the continuous availability of on-shelves stock while seriously considering cost efficiency and strictly comply with company code of conduct.
• To keep a keen eye on stock level to process purchasing planning in a defined and estimated budget.
• To work closely with product designer, product council and relevant vendors to execute sourcing/developing diversified product ranges.
• To work closely with suppliers including curating, developing and improving product specification, material, cost and quality.
• Making travel arrangements abroad and domestically is highly required.
• Well documentation on financial data, negotiation records, trip call reports.
• Work with other teams for cross-departmental work.
• This position reports directly to our Board of Management (BOM).
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại amaï Saigon JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại amaï Saigon JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
