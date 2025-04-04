Tuyển Product Marketing amaï Saigon JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Key responsibilities:

As a Product Development & Procurement Officer you will be the forefront of new development and purchasing operations from new designs approaching to implement solid procurement strategies, maintaining a healthy relationship with goods and services suppliers. Main responsibility is to guarantee the continuous availability of on-shelves stock while seriously considering cost efficiency and strictly comply with company code of conduct.

• To keep a keen eye on stock level to process purchasing planning in a defined and estimated budget.

• To work closely with product designer, product council and relevant vendors to execute sourcing/developing diversified product ranges.

• To work closely with suppliers including curating, developing and improving product specification, material, cost and quality.

• Making travel arrangements abroad and domestically is highly required.

• Well documentation on financial data, negotiation records, trip call reports.

• Work with other teams for cross-departmental work.

• This position reports directly to our Board of Management (BOM).