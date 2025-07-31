Tuyển Product Marketing Hisense Viet Nam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

✓ Incharge of both online (Ecommerce platform) & offline (DMX,Cao Phong,

Nguyen Kim, etc.) supply chain strategy.

✓ Analyze data from shipping and delivering processes.

✓ Evaluate and report on KPIs.

✓ Monitor & optimize logistics fee.

✓ Maintain supply chain inventory and records.

✓ Find cost-effective solutions for supply chain processes.

✓ Develop and implement safety guidelines in all aspects of the supply chain (e.g. use

of trucks, forklifts).

✓ Ensure supply chain processes meet legal requirements and standards.

✓ Communicate and negotiate with suppliers and vendors to land more profitable deals.