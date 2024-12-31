Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Everviet Toys làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Company Overview:

Founded in 2004, this independent, not-for-profit organization champions integrity and sustainability across all sectors. It is dedicated to improving ethical standards at factories worldwide, focusing on ethics, non-discrimination, employment practices, and workplace safety. The organization facilitates communication, social compliance audits, support and guidance for continuous improvement, and cooperation among manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers globally.

The organization offers assessment and monitoring tools to achieve responsible sourcing goals and drive standards, aiming to create a better life for workers around the world. This includes the development and implementation of the Certification program and other initiatives that assure compliance with labor standards and enhance the lives of workers in the supply chain.

Position Overview:

We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Senior Social Compliance Audit Specialist to join our team in Vietnam. This role involves monitoring and managing audit quality conducted by accredited audit firm partners, engaging with factories on-site, and collaborating with audit firms and buyers. Additionally, the candidate must demonstrate the soft skills necessary to create a comfortable experience for factory management and workers, fostering a culture of learning and continuous improvement. They should instill a sense of support among factory management, emphasizing our commitment to their development and improvement.

Senior Social Compliance Audit Specialist