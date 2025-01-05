Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Vinacademy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

THE OPPORTUNITY

We are seeking a Research Assistants for Institute of Immunology Vinmec-VinUni, who will perform a wide range of skilled administrative duties for the Institute.

The incumbent will act as a liaison between the office, students, and external constituencies on a range of day-to-day issues, and provide support to Director, Deputy Director and other members of the Institute as needed.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Provides administrative support to an academic teaching department by working directly with faculty and department leadership to coordinate appointments, plan and execute all aspects of meetings, including agenda development, preparation of materials, briefing of participants, logistics, and follow-up.

• Perform high-level administrative and logistical support to the department head, including both internal and external communications with staff, constituencies and general public. Schedules and coordinates Director and Deputy Director‘s appointments and/or travel arrangements. Greeting and directing visitors, dealing with administrative problems and inquiries, as appropriate.

• Organizes and facilitates department conferences, workshop, seminar and academic special events. Schedules and coordinates dates and times, venues, attendance, agendas, and facilities.

• Composes and prepares written documentation, correspondences, reports and other documents for the department as requested; screens and evaluates incoming and outgoing correspondence and prepares responses as appropriate.