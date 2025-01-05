Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Vinacademy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Vinacademy
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Vinacademy

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Vinacademy

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: VinUniversity

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

THE OPPORTUNITY
We are seeking a Research Assistants for Institute of Immunology Vinmec-VinUni, who will perform a wide range of skilled administrative duties for the Institute.
The incumbent will act as a liaison between the office, students, and external constituencies on a range of day-to-day issues, and provide support to Director, Deputy Director and other members of the Institute as needed.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
• Provides administrative support to an academic teaching department by working directly with faculty and department leadership to coordinate appointments, plan and execute all aspects of meetings, including agenda development, preparation of materials, briefing of participants, logistics, and follow-up.
• Perform high-level administrative and logistical support to the department head, including both internal and external communications with staff, constituencies and general public. Schedules and coordinates Director and Deputy Director‘s appointments and/or travel arrangements. Greeting and directing visitors, dealing with administrative problems and inquiries, as appropriate.
• Organizes and facilitates department conferences, workshop, seminar and academic special events. Schedules and coordinates dates and times, venues, attendance, agendas, and facilities.
• Composes and prepares written documentation, correspondences, reports and other documents for the department as requested; screens and evaluates incoming and outgoing correspondence and prepares responses as appropriate.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Vinacademy Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
The salary and benefits are competitive and commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Vinacademy

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Vinacademy

Công Ty TNHH Giáo Dục Và Đào Tạo Vinacademy

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm:

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

