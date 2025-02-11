Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH Bình Minh P.A.T làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lot A59/i Street no. 7, Vinh Loc Industrial Zone, Binh Hung Hoa B ward, Binh Tan district, Ho Chi Minh city

Job Responsibilities:

• Assist the Sales Director in planning, tracking, and implementing business strategies.

• Communicate and negotiate with international clients and partners.

• Coordinate with internal departments to ensure order progress and customer service.

• Analyze market trends and competitors to propose business solutions.

• Prepare business reports, proposals, and sales presentations.

• Bachelor’s degree in International Business, Foreign Trade, Marketing, or related fields.

• Fluent in English (spoken and written); Chinese is a plus.

• Female, aged 22-26 years old.

• At least 1-2 years of experience in export sales, international business, or business assistant roles. (Outstanding fresh graduates are welcome)

• Excellent communication, negotiation, and problem-solving skills.

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word).

• Energetic, creative, and eager to learn.

What We Offer:

Tại Công ty TNHH Bình Minh P.A.T Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

