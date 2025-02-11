Tuyển Sales Marketing Công ty TNHH Bình Minh P.A.T làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Bình Minh P.A.T
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot A59/i Street no. 7, Vinh Loc Industrial Zone, Binh Hung Hoa B ward, Binh Tan district, Ho Chi Minh city
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Responsibilities:
• Assist the Sales Director in planning, tracking, and implementing business strategies.
• Communicate and negotiate with international clients and partners.
• Coordinate with internal departments to ensure order progress and customer service.
• Analyze market trends and competitors to propose business solutions.
• Prepare business reports, proposals, and sales presentations.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor’s degree in International Business, Foreign Trade, Marketing, or related fields.
• Fluent in English (spoken and written); Chinese is a plus.
• Female, aged 22-26 years old.
• At least 1-2 years of experience in export sales, international business, or business assistant roles. (Outstanding fresh graduates are welcome)
• Excellent communication, negotiation, and problem-solving skills.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word).
• Energetic, creative, and eager to learn.
What We Offer:
What We Offer:
Tại Công ty TNHH Bình Minh P.A.T Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Bình Minh P.A.T
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
