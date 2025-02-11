Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH K-Chem Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. MAIN PURPOSE OF THE POSITION:

Develop the market & clients according to the company strategy & operation plan.

2. JOB DESCRIPTION:

• Develop new customers as well as maintaining existing ones being assigned.

• Obtaining market information related to company’s product line.

• Visit customer and manage relationship with reports on time.

• Collect payment from customer on time or if any delay.

• Seamless operation shall be conducted in a positive manner.

• Other tasks assigned by Line Managers.