Tuyển Sales Marketing Công Ty TNHH K-Chem Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH K-Chem Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 14th floor, Sao Mai Building, No. 19 Le Van Luong, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. MAIN PURPOSE OF THE POSITION:
Develop the market & clients according to the company strategy & operation plan.
2. JOB DESCRIPTION:
• Develop new customers as well as maintaining existing ones being assigned.
• Obtaining market information related to company’s product line.
• Visit customer and manage relationship with reports on time.
• Collect payment from customer on time or if any delay.
• Seamless operation shall be conducted in a positive manner.
• Other tasks assigned by Line Managers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Graduated from University in Administrative or related fields. Education background from chemicals or
related is a plus
• Minimum 2-3 years experiences in sales, related fields (paint, ink, adhesives etc)/ products is an advantage
Tại Công Ty TNHH K-Chem Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH K-Chem Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI