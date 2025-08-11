Tuyển Thực tập sinh Nhân sự CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Sheraton Hanoi Hotel, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Human Resources Trainee will be required to conduct their duties in a courteous, safe, and efficient manner, in accordance with the hotel’s policies and procedures, ensuring that a high level of service is maintained.

1. Recruitment:

Support to manage activities in recruitment via internal and external channels (Facebook, Linkedin, GRS....)

Screening CV and Telephone interview

Master Interview Schedule

2. Training:

Training material preparation

Setting up a training class

Localization MI video and handout

Training hour record and report

Arrange training schedule

3. TakeCare Activities:

Prepare monthly newsletter

In-charge design and decoration for events (including posting on social media)

Contribute ideas for each event

Birthday for associate preparation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

No Experience Required

Can start as soon as possible

Able to work full-time

Good communication skill in both Vietnamese and English

Commit to work for at least 03 months

Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

On-the-job training

Internship Certificate

Professional workplace with young, dynamic and awesome team members

Duty meal & Uniform provided

05 working days & 02 day-off per week

Start your career path in the biggest and one of the most prestigious hotel companies worldwide

NOTE: This is an UNPAID position.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin