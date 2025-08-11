Tuyển Thực tập sinh Nhân sự CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Thực tập sinh Nhân sự CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/09/2025
CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY

Thực tập sinh Nhân sự

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh Nhân sự Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Sheraton Hanoi Hotel, Tây Hồ, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh Nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Human Resources Trainee will be required to conduct their duties in a courteous, safe, and efficient manner, in accordance with the hotel’s policies and procedures, ensuring that a high level of service is maintained.
1. Recruitment:
Support to manage activities in recruitment via internal and external channels (Facebook, Linkedin, GRS....)
Screening CV and Telephone interview
Master Interview Schedule
2. Training:
Training material preparation
Setting up a training class
Localization MI video and handout
Training hour record and report
Arrange training schedule
3. TakeCare Activities:
Prepare monthly newsletter
In-charge design and decoration for events (including posting on social media)
Contribute ideas for each event
Birthday for associate preparation

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

No Experience Required
Can start as soon as possible
Able to work full-time
Good communication skill in both Vietnamese and English
Commit to work for at least 03 months

Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

On-the-job training
Internship Certificate
Professional workplace with young, dynamic and awesome team members
Duty meal & Uniform provided
05 working days & 02 day-off per week
Start your career path in the biggest and one of the most prestigious hotel companies worldwide
NOTE: This is an UNPAID position.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY

CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH TNHH BERJAYA - HỒ TÂY

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: K5 Nghi Tàm, Phường Quảng An, Quận Tây Hồ, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

