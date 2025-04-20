Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/05/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Bếp trưởng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Bếp trưởng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 143, Đường Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Bếp trưởng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Plan and manage daily, weekly, and monthly kitchen production schedules, including the shift assignment, for chocolate applications, cakes, and bakery products.
Supervise the production of chocolate tablets, pastries, cakes, and chocolate creations to ensure consistency and quality.
Ensure all ingredients are prepared and ready as per production timelines.
Prepare regular production reports and other reports as requested by the direct Manager.
Monitor equipment use and maintenance, report issues promptly and suggest solution
Maintain an organized, clean, and efficient kitchen environment following company standards
Optimize kitchen operations for efficiency and minimal waste.
Produce a new product at a testing scale for chocolate, cake, and bread products based on the product development schedule and procedure from the Product MKT division
Maintain accurate records of formulation, testing, and research activities
Implement and maintain food safety standards (HACCP, hygiene SOPs, etc.).
Collaborate with the Quality Control team to conduct regular product testing
Ensure all products meet internal quality control guidelines and customer expectations.
Conduct regular inspections to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in the kitchen area.
Take corrective actions promptly in case of any product or process has problems.
Train and develop the kitchen team with a focus on skill-building, workflow understanding, and quality control.
Create and update SOPs, visual guides, and training materials for the team.
Provide hands-on training for new employees and guide them through production processes.
Foster a culture of knowledge sharing, integrity, and passion for chocolate.
Collaborate with Marketing and Sales teams to develop content and curriculum for workshops and customer classes.
Lead chocolate workshops or practical baking classes to engage and educate customers about chocolate craftsmanship.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 3–5 years of experience in a Head Chef or Kitchen Manager role—preferably in pastry, chocolate, or bakery production.
Passionate about sustainable development and chocolate culture.
Solid understanding of chocolate techniques, cake and pastry production processes, and kitchen operations.
Ability to work shifts and overtime.
Strong leadership and team-building skills.
Pay attention to detail and a high standard for quality.
Proactive, solution-oriented mindset.
Experience in food safety and hygiene compliance
Good communication skills in English & Vietnamese
Presentation, training skills and teaching or workshop facilitation experience is highly desirable
Good computer skills, including experience with Microsoft Office Suite

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

12 days of annual leave + 01 leaving on the birthday
8 hours/day (30mns break included and added to salary)
6 days per week, 26 days/ month, work by shift
24/7 Health insurance after 2 years working at the company
13th month salary
Training opportunities
SHUI in full, based on the real income
Lunch allowance
Parking allowance
Annual salary review
Yearly health check

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 143, Đường Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-bep-truong-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job350526
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN 5SPRO
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN 5SPRO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN 5SPRO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NT BEAUTY
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NT BEAUTY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NT BEAUTY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI NAL COMPANY
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI NAL COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI NAL COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Lâm Đồng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Amanaki
Tuyển Bếp trưởng Công Ty TNHH Amanaki làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Amanaki
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company
Tuyển Bếp trưởng ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 12 Triệu
ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH IZ HOME
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH IZ HOME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH IZ HOME
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TOÀN CẦU DỊCH VỤ TẠI LÂM ĐỒNG
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TOÀN CẦU DỊCH VỤ TẠI LÂM ĐỒNG làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 50 - 55 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TOÀN CẦU DỊCH VỤ TẠI LÂM ĐỒNG
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn 50 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI TRƯỜNG AN
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI TRƯỜNG AN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI TRƯỜNG AN
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ATX VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH ATX VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ATX VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 17 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN 5SPRO
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN 5SPRO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN 5SPRO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NT BEAUTY
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NT BEAUTY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NT BEAUTY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI NAL COMPANY
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI NAL COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI NAL COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Lâm Đồng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Amanaki
Tuyển Bếp trưởng Công Ty TNHH Amanaki làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Amanaki
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company
Tuyển Bếp trưởng ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 12 Triệu
ANNAM GOURMET Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH IZ HOME
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH IZ HOME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH IZ HOME
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TOÀN CẦU DỊCH VỤ TẠI LÂM ĐỒNG
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TOÀN CẦU DỊCH VỤ TẠI LÂM ĐỒNG làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 50 - 55 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TOÀN CẦU DỊCH VỤ TẠI LÂM ĐỒNG
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Lâm Đồng Đã hết hạn 50 - 55 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI TRƯỜNG AN
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI TRƯỜNG AN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VẬN TẢI VÀ DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI TRƯỜNG AN
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ATX VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH ATX VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ATX VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 17 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ ĂN UỐNG HOÀNG TÂM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 24 - 32 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ ĂN UỐNG HOÀNG TÂM
24 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Bếp trưởng Suoi Tien Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Suoi Tien Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DMARIS CỘNG HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DMARIS CỘNG HOÀ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH DU HỌC DU LỊCH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Á ÂU - NHÀ HÀNG QUÁ NGON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH DU HỌC DU LỊCH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Á ÂU - NHÀ HÀNG QUÁ NGON
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH ATX VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ATX VIỆT NAM
17 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Bếp trưởng Công Ty TNHH Amanaki làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Amanaki
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI NAL COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI NAL COMPANY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NT BEAUTY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU NT BEAUTY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm