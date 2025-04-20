Tuyển Bếp trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 143, Đường Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Bếp trưởng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Plan and manage daily, weekly, and monthly kitchen production schedules, including the shift assignment, for chocolate applications, cakes, and bakery products.

Supervise the production of chocolate tablets, pastries, cakes, and chocolate creations to ensure consistency and quality.

Ensure all ingredients are prepared and ready as per production timelines.

Prepare regular production reports and other reports as requested by the direct Manager.

Monitor equipment use and maintenance, report issues promptly and suggest solution

Maintain an organized, clean, and efficient kitchen environment following company standards

Optimize kitchen operations for efficiency and minimal waste.

Produce a new product at a testing scale for chocolate, cake, and bread products based on the product development schedule and procedure from the Product MKT division

Maintain accurate records of formulation, testing, and research activities

Implement and maintain food safety standards (HACCP, hygiene SOPs, etc.).

Collaborate with the Quality Control team to conduct regular product testing

Ensure all products meet internal quality control guidelines and customer expectations.

Conduct regular inspections to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in the kitchen area.

Take corrective actions promptly in case of any product or process has problems.

Train and develop the kitchen team with a focus on skill-building, workflow understanding, and quality control.

Create and update SOPs, visual guides, and training materials for the team.

Provide hands-on training for new employees and guide them through production processes.

Foster a culture of knowledge sharing, integrity, and passion for chocolate.

Collaborate with Marketing and Sales teams to develop content and curriculum for workshops and customer classes.

Lead chocolate workshops or practical baking classes to engage and educate customers about chocolate craftsmanship.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 3–5 years of experience in a Head Chef or Kitchen Manager role—preferably in pastry, chocolate, or bakery production.

Passionate about sustainable development and chocolate culture.

Solid understanding of chocolate techniques, cake and pastry production processes, and kitchen operations.

Ability to work shifts and overtime.

Strong leadership and team-building skills.

Pay attention to detail and a high standard for quality.

Proactive, solution-oriented mindset.

Experience in food safety and hygiene compliance

Good communication skills in English & Vietnamese

Presentation, training skills and teaching or workshop facilitation experience is highly desirable

Good computer skills, including experience with Microsoft Office Suite

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

12 days of annual leave + 01 leaving on the birthday

8 hours/day (30mns break included and added to salary)

6 days per week, 26 days/ month, work by shift

24/7 Health insurance after 2 years working at the company

13th month salary

Training opportunities

SHUI in full, based on the real income

Lunch allowance

Parking allowance

Annual salary review

Yearly health check

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin