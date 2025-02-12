Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 12, Toà nhà Diamond Flower, Số 48, Đường Lê Văn Lương, Khu Đô thị mới N1, Phường Nhân Chính, Quận Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Who we are?
Our mission is to empower Vietnamese organizations on their digital transformation journey. Through innovative software solutions, we enable our clients to achieve outstanding results with optimized resources, thereby enhancing their competitiveness and contributing to the growth of Vietnam’s digital economy.
To become the leading trusted partner in Vietnam’s digital transformation, providing innovative solutions that enable secure and efficient data connectivity for businesses, driving the growth of the digital economy.
Job description
We are seeking a Business Analyst who will play a pivotal role in steering successful projects with their software production understanding prowess.
Your ability to translate complex business needs into precise requirements, understand stakeholder needs, manage project scope, and deliver on time will be crucial. You will be the key to ensuring our projects align with our strategic goals. With your Agile experience and analytical skills, you will be a driving force behind our business achievements.
If you are proactive and driven to excel, join us in this impactful role to propel our growth and success.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficiency in Agile methodologies and tools.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Sharp analytical mindset with a keen eye for detail.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Computer Science, or related field (preferred).
Good presentation and client relations, as well as oral and written communication skills
Willing to learn new things and take ownership
Experiences in law/finance business/business analysis
At least 2 years of experience
Demonstrates basic knowledge of- Data Architecture of system and basic SQL.
Proficient in drawing Entity-Relationship Models.
Proficient in using various tools for designing prototypes and diagrams (e.g., Axure, Figma, Balsamiq Mockup, Visio...);
Understanding of applications interfaces between life system and other corporate systems
Soft skills:
Personal attributes

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Attractive salary: Fixed salary + bonus based on performance (10% - 40% of fixed salary), discussed during interview.
• 13th month salary and year-end bonus of 1-2 months salary depending on the company's business situation during the year.
• Salary increases regime is reviewed periodically
• Provide Laptop & Screens for working.
• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance regimes according to State regulations
• Premium health care insurance for you.
• Free annual health check.
• Participate in annual company travel domestically and internationally
• Bonus policy: Bonuses for holidays, New Year, birthdays, weddings, funerals, illnesses... + seniority bonus + other bonuses according to current regulations - Company.
• Professional, friendly working environment, stable and long-term work.
• Training in professional skills and skills necessary for the job.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP SC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 11, Tầng 12, tòa nhà Diamond Flower, số 48 đường Lê Văn Lương, Khu đô thị mới N1, Phường Nhân Chính, Quận Thanh Xuân, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

