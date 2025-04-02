Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Jebsen & Jessen (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Provide legal guidance on corporate governance and compliance matters.

• Ensure the company adheres to all statutory and regulatory requirements.

• Draft and review contracts, agreements, and legal documents. Ensure all contracts comply with company policies and legal requirements.

• Conduct risk assessments and assist in legal due diligence.

• Collaborate with internal teams and external legal counsel.

• Prepare and submit applications for business licenses of al RBUs.

• Insurance and Risk Management & Government Relation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s Degree in Law, at least 05 year experience as Lawyer/Associate/Legal Advisor in consultant companies.

• Strong interpersonal skill and self-confident, understanding of regulatory frameworks and legal risk management.

• Good communication skills and able to interact with all levels of people.

• Able to work independently as well as a team, service-minded, hard-working and efficient co ordination.

• Good English Skill (both verbal and written).

Tại Jebsen & Jessen (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Jebsen & Jessen (Vietnam)

