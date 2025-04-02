Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Jebsen & Jessen (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên pháp chế Tại Jebsen & Jessen (Vietnam)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Provide legal guidance on corporate governance and compliance matters.
• Ensure the company adheres to all statutory and regulatory requirements.
• Draft and review contracts, agreements, and legal documents. Ensure all contracts comply with company policies and legal requirements.
• Conduct risk assessments and assist in legal due diligence.
• Collaborate with internal teams and external legal counsel.
• Prepare and submit applications for business licenses of al RBUs.
• Insurance and Risk Management & Government Relation.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Strong interpersonal skill and self-confident, understanding of regulatory frameworks and legal risk management.
• Good communication skills and able to interact with all levels of people.
• Able to work independently as well as a team, service-minded, hard-working and efficient co ordination.
• Good English Skill (both verbal and written).
