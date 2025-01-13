Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Logisitcs G.H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Logisitcs G.H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Logisitcs G.H
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/02/2025
Công ty TNHH Logisitcs G.H

Cloud Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công ty TNHH Logisitcs G.H

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a detail-oriented and proactive Operations/Booking Staff to join our team at GH Logistics Vietnam. In this role, you will be responsible for managing transportation bookings, ensuring efficient coordination across multiple channels to support our clients' logistics needs.
Key Responsibilities:
• Coordinate and manage bookings for sea, rail, and air freight, ensuring timely and accurate fulfillment of client requests.
• Communicate effectively with clients, suppliers, and shipping lines to confirm and optimize bookings.
• Prepare and process essential documentation, including bills of lading, shipping instructions, and customs declarations.
• Provide clients with regular updates on shipment status and promptly address any issues or concerns.
• Support in generating reports and other necessary documentation for internal and client use.
• Maintain accurate, up-to-date records of all bookings in our systems.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Logistics, Transportation, or a related field.
• 2+ years of experience in freight forwarding, logistics, or supply chain management.
• Strong communication skills in Chinese and English, both written and spoken.

Tại Công ty TNHH Logisitcs G.H Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Logisitcs G.H

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Logisitcs G.H

Công ty TNHH Logisitcs G.H

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Ho Chi Minh Viet Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-cloud-engineer-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job298303
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoiio Pte Ltd
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoiio Pte Ltd
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 600 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Quảng Ninh Quảng Nam Đà Nẵng Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THIÊN CƠ TRÍ LIÊN
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐỊA ỐC AKA HOMES
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 101 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Torrecid Vietnam Co; Ltd
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM làm việc tại Quảng Bình thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ KIM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Quảng Bình Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT & THƯƠNG MẠI DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM ASIALAB
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pearlland JSC
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Pearlland JSC
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINSMART FUTURE
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm HSBC Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
HSBC Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoiio Pte Ltd
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoiio Pte Ltd
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jazwares LLC - The Representative Officce of Jaz Toys HK Limited In Hanoi City
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 600 - 15 USD
Công Ty TNHH Universal Scientific Industrial Việt Nam (USI Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 600 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH C-HAWK TECHNOLOGY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Cloud Engineer TIKI Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TIKI Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer SEN Consulting Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SEN Consulting Joint Stock Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SYSTEMEXE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SYSTEMEXE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Decathlon Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Decathlon Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer SharkNinja Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SharkNinja Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Sonion Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 15 USD Sonion Vietnam
500 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghiệp Vĩnh Tường
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FPT TELECOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 810 - 11 USD FPT TELECOM
810 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer SharkNinja Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD SharkNinja Vietnam
15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 USD FE CREDIT
1 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD Walker Design Solutions Co., Ltd.
600 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Và Xây Dựng JEIL Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Và Xây Dựng JEIL Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Intes Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD Intes Co., Ltd
700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trusting Social
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer F&F Vietnam co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu F&F Vietnam co., Ltd
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Fresenius Medical Care Vietnam Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Fresenius Medical Care Vietnam Limited Liability Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 19 USD Navigos Search
15 - 19 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer PwC (Vietnam) Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận PwC (Vietnam) Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 23 Triệu Công Ty Obayashi Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận Coherent Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoiio Pte Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hoiio Pte Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Atlas Industries (Vietnam) Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD Kinderworld International Group
Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Cloud Engineer HSBC Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HSBC Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm