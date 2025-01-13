Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công ty TNHH Logisitcs G.H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a detail-oriented and proactive Operations/Booking Staff to join our team at GH Logistics Vietnam. In this role, you will be responsible for managing transportation bookings, ensuring efficient coordination across multiple channels to support our clients' logistics needs.

Key Responsibilities:

• Coordinate and manage bookings for sea, rail, and air freight, ensuring timely and accurate fulfillment of client requests.

• Communicate effectively with clients, suppliers, and shipping lines to confirm and optimize bookings.

• Prepare and process essential documentation, including bills of lading, shipping instructions, and customs declarations.

• Provide clients with regular updates on shipment status and promptly address any issues or concerns.

• Support in generating reports and other necessary documentation for internal and client use.

• Maintain accurate, up-to-date records of all bookings in our systems.