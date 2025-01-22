Tuyển Cloud Engineer KHS Vietnam Rep. Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại KHS Vietnam Rep. Office
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job description:
o Installation/commissioning/maintenance works
o Support to the After Sales Service & Spare Parts Sales
o Daily report to the Service Manager/ team leader
o Regularly visit to customer’s site
Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experiences, will discuss more on interview.
Allowance, 18 days annual leave per year, Personal insurance
Working with young motivate team
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Minimum 02 years of experience in related engineering, preferably with specific experience in the same field.
- Bachelor or higher in technical field in:
+ Mechatronic or
+ Automation or
+ Electrical and Electronic or
+ Mechanic
- Bachelor or higher in technical field in:
+ Mechatronic or
+ Automation or
+ Electrical and Electronic or
+ Mechanic
Tại KHS Vietnam Rep. Office Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Xem thêm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại KHS Vietnam Rep. Office
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI