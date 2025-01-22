Tuyển Cloud Engineer KHS Vietnam Rep. Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job description:

o Installation/commissioning/maintenance works

o Support to the After Sales Service & Spare Parts Sales

o Daily report to the Service Manager/ team leader

o Regularly visit to customer’s site

Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experiences, will discuss more on interview.

Allowance, 18 days annual leave per year, Personal insurance

Working with young motivate team

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Minimum 02 years of experience in related engineering, preferably with specific experience in the same field.

- Bachelor or higher in technical field in:

+ Mechatronic or

+ Automation or

+ Electrical and Electronic or

+ Mechanic

Tại KHS Vietnam Rep. Office Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

