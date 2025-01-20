Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/03/2025
Content Creator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Creator Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design and Multimedia Content: Create visually appealing content for internal communications, including graphics, presentations, and other visual materials that effectively convey key messages.
Video Production: Produce, edit, and enhance video content for internal communications, including creating informative and engaging videos, interviews, and other multimedia presentations.
Content Creation: Develop written content for various internal communication channels. Work with key organizational stakeholders to ensure all internal communication is clear, consistent, and aligned with the company’s goals and values.
Ideation and Strategy: Contribute to the development of internal communication strategies, providing creative ideas and recommendations to improve engagement and communication within the organization. Develop and maintain a content calendar to ensure that internal communications are timely and relevant
Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams and other departments, to ensure alignment of internal communication efforts with the company’s goals and objectives.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-Have:
Excellent writing and editing skills
Experience with content creation and delivery, including email, newsletters, internal content, videos, and presentations
Ability to work collaboratively with key stakeholders across the organization
Nice to Have:
Knowledge of best practices for internal communications
Strong attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
Experience managing and maintaining internal communication group is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

“FPT care” health insurance provided by PJICO and is exclusive for FPT employees
Excellent cost-free learning opportunities: Udemy Premium account, English class, sponsor for taking certification.
Annual leave according to Labor Law and Company Policy
Annual Summer Vacation support from 1 million VND to 6 million VND and up to 3 days off work
13th-month Salary
Salary review according to Company Policy
International, professional, dynamic, and friendly working environment and culture

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 17 P. Duy Tân, Dịch Vọng Hậu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

