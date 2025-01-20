Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Content Creator

Design and Multimedia Content: Create visually appealing content for internal communications, including graphics, presentations, and other visual materials that effectively convey key messages.

Video Production: Produce, edit, and enhance video content for internal communications, including creating informative and engaging videos, interviews, and other multimedia presentations.

Content Creation: Develop written content for various internal communication channels. Work with key organizational stakeholders to ensure all internal communication is clear, consistent, and aligned with the company’s goals and values.

Ideation and Strategy: Contribute to the development of internal communication strategies, providing creative ideas and recommendations to improve engagement and communication within the organization. Develop and maintain a content calendar to ensure that internal communications are timely and relevant

Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams and other departments, to ensure alignment of internal communication efforts with the company’s goals and objectives.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Must-Have:

Excellent writing and editing skills

Experience with content creation and delivery, including email, newsletters, internal content, videos, and presentations

Ability to work collaboratively with key stakeholders across the organization

Nice to Have:

Knowledge of best practices for internal communications

Strong attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Experience managing and maintaining internal communication group is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

“FPT care” health insurance provided by PJICO and is exclusive for FPT employees

Excellent cost-free learning opportunities: Udemy Premium account, English class, sponsor for taking certification.

Annual leave according to Labor Law and Company Policy

Annual Summer Vacation support from 1 million VND to 6 million VND and up to 3 days off work

13th-month Salary

Salary review according to Company Policy

International, professional, dynamic, and friendly working environment and culture

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT

