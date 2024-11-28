Tuyển Content Creator Công ty TNHH BTASKEE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Creator Tại Công ty TNHH BTASKEE
- Hồ Chí Minh: Trần Não
- An Khánh, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Create, edit, and publish a wide range of content types, including blog posts, articles, social media posts, videos, and marketing materials;
Collaborate with the marketing team to develop and implement content strategies that align with business goals and target audience needs;
Conduct thorough research to ensure content is accurate, relevant, and engaging, incorporating SEO best practices where applicable;
Maintain a consistent brand voice and style across all content while adapting tone and messaging for different audiences and platforms;
Monitor content performance using analytics tools, providing insights and recommendations for optimization;
Work closely with designers, marketers, and other stakeholders to produce compelling content and ensure cohesive messaging across all channels;
Provide guidance and support to junior content creators, helping to enhance their skills and promote best practices in content creation;
Perform other tasks to support the Supervisor when required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
+2 years of experience in content creation, with a strong portfolio demonstrating versatility and creativity;
Proficient in content management systems and social media platforms;
Excellent writing, editing, and storytelling skills with attention to detail;
Strong understanding of SEO, content marketing, and audience engagement strategies;
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment;
Creative mindset with the ability to generate innovative ideas;
Have a personal laptop.
Tại Công ty TNHH BTASKEE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bonus based on annual performance;
Performance reviews twice a year;
Premium health care Package for all employees;
Social, health & unemployment insurance ;
Annual leave days: 12 days/year;
Work from home: 3 days/ month;
Company trip, team building;
Advantage benefit: Receive 10 hours/month of in-house cleaning services through Btaskee, helps you to prioritise relaxation and self-care.
Advantage benefit:
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH BTASKEE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI