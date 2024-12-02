Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 6 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/01/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Content Creator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Creator Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Mức lương
3 - 6 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương 3 - 6 Triệu

- Trend Research: Keep up-to-date with the latest trends on Douyin and other short-form content platforms to ensure our content remains relevant and engaging.
- Content Creation: Generate ideas and create short-form videos (15-60 seconds) that align with current trends and brand messaging.
- Script & Storyboarding: Write scripts, develop storyboards, and plan out visual and audio elements to produce high-quality, engaging content.
- Video Production: Film, edit, and add creative elements (e.g., text overlays, music, transitions) to videos, ensuring each piece is optimized for Douyin and other social media platforms.
- Collaboration: Work closely with the marketing and creative teams to align on content goals, brand voice, and messaging.

Với Mức Lương 3 - 6 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Current students in business, marketing, communications
Having experience in content development/design is an advantage
Knowledge:
Good research skills and a creative mindset
Strong Chinese skill
Use Douyin
Attitude:
Responsibility;
Aggressive
Result-oriented.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time as registered: 9 AM - 6 PM (7,5 hours/ day from Monday to Friday)/ Working flexible
Gift/ Cash bonus in Tet and holidays (Lunar New Year, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival, 2/9,...)
Allowance: 3.000.000 - 6.000.000 VND

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, tòa nhà Viet Tower, số 1 Thái Hà

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

