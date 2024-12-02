Tuyển Content Creator CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 6 Triệu

Mức lương 3 - 6 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Creator Với Mức Lương 3 - 6 Triệu

- Trend Research: Keep up-to-date with the latest trends on Douyin and other short-form content platforms to ensure our content remains relevant and engaging.

- Content Creation: Generate ideas and create short-form videos (15-60 seconds) that align with current trends and brand messaging.

- Script & Storyboarding: Write scripts, develop storyboards, and plan out visual and audio elements to produce high-quality, engaging content.

- Video Production: Film, edit, and add creative elements (e.g., text overlays, music, transitions) to videos, ensuring each piece is optimized for Douyin and other social media platforms.

- Collaboration: Work closely with the marketing and creative teams to align on content goals, brand voice, and messaging.

Với Mức Lương 3 - 6 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Current students in business, marketing, communications

Having experience in content development/design is an advantage

Knowledge:

Good research skills and a creative mindset

Strong Chinese skill

Use Douyin

Attitude:

Responsibility;

Aggressive

Result-oriented.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time as registered: 9 AM - 6 PM (7,5 hours/ day from Monday to Friday)/ Working flexible

Gift/ Cash bonus in Tet and holidays (Lunar New Year, Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival, 2/9,...)

Allowance: 3.000.000 - 6.000.000 VND

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ECOMOBI MEDIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin