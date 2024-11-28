Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH LEON LEGION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: B8, SimCity Premier, Đường 04 Lò Lu, Phường Trường Thạnh, Quận 9, Quận 9

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design and build 3D models for testing, concept modeling; and functional appearance models.

Create product prototypes.

Support R&D initiatives about new products, prototype and finalize designs.

Participate in an interdisciplinary design process for optimal system design, aiming for DFM and DFX.

Support and cooperate with other team members to accomplish project goals.

Have basic knowledge of Mathematics, Statistics, and/or Physics.

Research on advanced materials and manufacturing processes.

Update emerging technologies to help identify potential opportunities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduate in Mechanical Engineering or related fields (manufacturing engineering, design engineering).

Have a good mindset of using 3D tools (CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, AutoCAD) (Knowledge of Surface is preferred).

Deep understanding of mechanism, deep understanding of Dynamics/Kinematics, linkage/join, CAM mechanism, etc.

Have fundamental knowledge in design-related subjects such as Machine Principles, Machine Details, Mechanics, Manufacturing Engineering, Tolerances and Measuring Methods,... (Univiersity subjects).

Good written communication skills, good critical thinking and logic skills; ability to explain complex concepts and designs to colleagues in related fields.

Fundamental principles of Mathematics, Statistics and/or Physics

Ability to work in teams.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LEON LEGION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

In-depth training in the product design process.

Join a dynamic and challenging team.

Develop a creative mindset and improve adaptability skills.

Be appreciated and supported to develop talents and assert yourself.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LEON LEGION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin