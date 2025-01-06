Tuyển Designer DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 285 Hẻm 285 Cách Mạng Tháng Tám, Phường 12 (Quận 10), District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary:
• Support design, drawings and technical documents of projects.
• Support pre-sales activities of Sales, including applications, demonstrations, and visits
as per Sales plan.
General Responsibilities:
1. Technical Support:
• Develop layout details and technical documentation required for projects.
2. Presales Support:
• Facilitate smooth communication with other departments and BUs.
• Study and understand the project’s technical schedule.
• Define the scope of supply.
• Prepare compliance documentation and design the system to meet project
requirements.
• Provide cost estimates to the AE Supervisor/Manager.
3. Reports:
• Update related databases and systems or provide any required reports as
requested by the line manager.
4. Other Tasks:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
PJICO
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI