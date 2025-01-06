Tuyển Designer DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Designer DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Designer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 285 Hẻm 285 Cách Mạng Tháng Tám, Phường 12 (Quận 10), District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:
• Support design, drawings and technical documents of projects.
• Support pre-sales activities of Sales, including applications, demonstrations, and visits
as per Sales plan.
General Responsibilities:
1. Technical Support:
• Develop layout details and technical documentation required for projects.
2. Presales Support:
• Facilitate smooth communication with other departments and BUs.
• Study and understand the project’s technical schedule.
• Define the scope of supply.
• Prepare compliance documentation and design the system to meet project
requirements.
• Provide cost estimates to the AE Supervisor/Manager.
3. Reports:
• Update related databases and systems or provide any required reports as
requested by the line manager.
4. Other Tasks:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
PJICO

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.

DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 5th Floor, Viettel Complex Tower, 285 Cach Mang Thang Tam Street, Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-designer-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job293463
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Lesmers làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 9.5 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH KUCHEN VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NATURE AGENCY
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ DU LỊCH VIETNAM TREASURE
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Lesmers làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Lesmers
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 9.5 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần TEECOM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NƯỚC MẮM CANA
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Dirty Coins
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG LSB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG LSB
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mediastep Software VN
Tới 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN WIN ADS
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FOREST MUSIC GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FOREST MUSIC GROUP
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ORO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO ORO
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC ISMART làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC ISMART
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MOID GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MOID GROUP
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty cổ phần Việt Tinh Anh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Việt Tinh Anh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Chin Media làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Chin Media
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN AURA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN AURA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
5 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Dịch vụ và Thương mại HERAMO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Dịch vụ và Thương mại HERAMO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH BRICKMATE GROUP VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BRICKMATE GROUP VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1 USD Công ty TNHH Rainbow 5S
Trên 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH Gameloft làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Gameloft
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ phần quảng cáo và thương mại Gsolution làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần quảng cáo và thương mại Gsolution
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN BÁT GIỚI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN BÁT GIỚI
17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH HÒA KIẾN NHÂN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HÒA KIẾN NHÂN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Cty TNHH TMDV XNK The Vigo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Cty TNHH TMDV XNK The Vigo
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CVG HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CVG HỒ CHÍ MINH
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty cổ phần Tập đoàn Sinh Thành An làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Tập đoàn Sinh Thành An
12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN BÁT GIỚI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TƯ VẤN BÁT GIỚI
17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Designer Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH GLOBAL POONGIN VINA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm