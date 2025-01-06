Tuyển Designer DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

• Support design, drawings and technical documents of projects.

• Support pre-sales activities of Sales, including applications, demonstrations, and visits

as per Sales plan.

General Responsibilities:

1. Technical Support:

• Develop layout details and technical documentation required for projects.

2. Presales Support:

• Facilitate smooth communication with other departments and BUs.

• Study and understand the project’s technical schedule.

• Define the scope of supply.

• Prepare compliance documentation and design the system to meet project

requirements.

• Provide cost estimates to the AE Supervisor/Manager.

3. Reports:

• Update related databases and systems or provide any required reports as

requested by the line manager.

4. Other Tasks: