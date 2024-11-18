Tuyển Digital Marketing Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/12/2024
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam

Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng:

- 40

- 42 An Thượng 1, Bắc Mỹ An,Đà Nẵng

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

- Represent an international travel company
- Qualify potential leads from target market
- Communicate using English and having fun
- Give away generous prizes and schedule appointments for target market
- Join team training to grow and develop within the role
- Work in a flexible and dynamic environment
- A chance to be promoted into a leadership role in the future
Note:
- All CV's must be sent in English ONLY
- Immediate start wanted

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Intermediate English communication skills
- Persuasive and confident with the ability to engage with diverse individuals.
- Strong negotiation and objection-handling skills.
- Self-motivated and target-driven with a passion for achieving results.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Earn a basic salary of 6,000,000VND per month + attractive bonuses + allowances.
- Have an unlimited earning potential with on target earnings between 15-30,000,000VND
- Full-training provided.
- Enjoy weekly Karma English classes to help you develop your career.
- Become part of an energetic team based in the old town of Hoi An
- Gain the opportunity for international travel.
- Housing assistance for those eager to join the team.
- Work Time: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday
- 9:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m
and 5:00 p.m - 10:00 p.m

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 172 Nguyễn Duy Hiệu, Phường Cẩm Châu, Tp.Hội An, Quảng Nam

