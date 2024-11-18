Tuyển Digital Marketing Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam
Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Đà Nẵng:
- 40
- 42 An Thượng 1, Bắc Mỹ An,Đà Nẵng
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu
- Represent an international travel company
- Qualify potential leads from target market
- Communicate using English and having fun
- Give away generous prizes and schedule appointments for target market
- Join team training to grow and develop within the role
- Work in a flexible and dynamic environment
- A chance to be promoted into a leadership role in the future
Note:
- All CV's must be sent in English ONLY
- Immediate start wanted
Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Intermediate English communication skills
- Persuasive and confident with the ability to engage with diverse individuals.
- Strong negotiation and objection-handling skills.
- Self-motivated and target-driven with a passion for achieving results.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Earn a basic salary of 6,000,000VND per month + attractive bonuses + allowances.
- Have an unlimited earning potential with on target earnings between 15-30,000,000VND
- Full-training provided.
- Enjoy weekly Karma English classes to help you develop your career.
- Become part of an energetic team based in the old town of Hoi An
- Gain the opportunity for international travel.
- Housing assistance for those eager to join the team.
- Work Time: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday
- 9:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m
and 5:00 p.m - 10:00 p.m
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diên Karma Developments PTE.LTD.tại Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

