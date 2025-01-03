Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Strategy & Innovation Office is tasked with the mission to re-invent the way we do business and serve customers. Senior Retail Business Site Expansion will build and manage business expansion plan and site development for retail channel growth. You will be expected to develop and execute store density assessment and new store. Besides, ensure the performance and quality of new sites are also covered as part of the job scopes. You will work closely with Commercial team and other departments in retail channel to develop business expansion strategies, research and work with real estate agencies and landlord to achieve performance goals.

This role will have overall responsibility for business expansion and site development for DTC and retail channel growth strategy.

Objectives of this Role

• Plan business expansion strategy nationwide and drive all execution to meet horizontal expansion, site development.

• Seek for potential sites and manage relevant steps and procedures to complete new sites for retail channel. This includes both seeking new sites and switching existing non-performing sites.

• Ensure onboard process of new stores per company’s process and procedures.

• Drive all projects relating to business expansion and growth