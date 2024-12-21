Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP

Mức lương
10 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Tầng 3, Khách sạn Wink Hotel Danang Riverside, Số 351 Đường Trần Hưng Đạo, Phường An Hải Tây, Sơn Trà

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Create and manage social media campaigns, including content creation and community engagement
Manage PPC campaigns across platforms (Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn Ads)
Conduct keyword research and optimize on-page SEO to improve website rankings
Enhance SEO/SEM for website and in-app content
Analyze analytics and engagement metrics for campaign performance
Oversee and coordinate with marketing agencies for campaign execution

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or related field
Minimum 1 year experience in digital or content marketing
Proficiency with web analytics tools (Google Analytics, Search Console)
Strong knowledge of digital marketing (SEO, SEM, PPC, Google Ads)
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Fashion or e-commerce industry experience preferred

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly allowances (lunch, transportation, phone)
Annual health check-up and self-improvement allowance
Performance-based bonuses (holiday, Tet, revenue bonuses upon meeting KPIs)
Full statutory benefits (social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance)
Weekend offs (Saturday and Sunday)
Modern office environment with complete equipment
Company activities (travel, vacations, team building, birthday celebrations)
Professional growth opportunities in the media industry

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP

CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, Khách sạn Wink Hotel Danang Riverside, Số 351 Đường Trần Hưng Đạo, Phường An Hải Tây, Quận Sơn Trà, Thành phố Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

