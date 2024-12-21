Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Tầng 3, Khách sạn Wink Hotel Danang Riverside, Số 351 Đường Trần Hưng Đạo, Phường An Hải Tây, Sơn Trà

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu

Create and manage social media campaigns, including content creation and community engagement

Manage PPC campaigns across platforms (Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn Ads)

Conduct keyword research and optimize on-page SEO to improve website rankings

Enhance SEO/SEM for website and in-app content

Analyze analytics and engagement metrics for campaign performance

Oversee and coordinate with marketing agencies for campaign execution

Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or related field

Minimum 1 year experience in digital or content marketing

Proficiency with web analytics tools (Google Analytics, Search Console)

Strong knowledge of digital marketing (SEO, SEM, PPC, Google Ads)

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Fashion or e-commerce industry experience preferred

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly allowances (lunch, transportation, phone)

Annual health check-up and self-improvement allowance

Performance-based bonuses (holiday, Tet, revenue bonuses upon meeting KPIs)

Full statutory benefits (social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance)

Weekend offs (Saturday and Sunday)

Modern office environment with complete equipment

Company activities (travel, vacations, team building, birthday celebrations)

Professional growth opportunities in the media industry

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP

