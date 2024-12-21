Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP
- Đà Nẵng: Tầng 3, Khách sạn Wink Hotel Danang Riverside, Số 351 Đường Trần Hưng Đạo, Phường An Hải Tây, Sơn Trà
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu
Create and manage social media campaigns, including content creation and community engagement
Manage PPC campaigns across platforms (Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn Ads)
Conduct keyword research and optimize on-page SEO to improve website rankings
Enhance SEO/SEM for website and in-app content
Analyze analytics and engagement metrics for campaign performance
Oversee and coordinate with marketing agencies for campaign execution
Với Mức Lương 10 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Minimum 1 year experience in digital or content marketing
Proficiency with web analytics tools (Google Analytics, Search Console)
Strong knowledge of digital marketing (SEO, SEM, PPC, Google Ads)
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Fashion or e-commerce industry experience preferred
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Annual health check-up and self-improvement allowance
Performance-based bonuses (holiday, Tet, revenue bonuses upon meeting KPIs)
Full statutory benefits (social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance)
Weekend offs (Saturday and Sunday)
Modern office environment with complete equipment
Company activities (travel, vacations, team building, birthday celebrations)
Professional growth opportunities in the media industry
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
