Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Chứng khoán Mirae Asset làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 27 Triệu

Mức lương 22 - 27 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 3C Tôn Đức Thắng, Bến Nghé,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 22 - 27 Triệu

Manage and develop company’s digital channel: website, fanpage, YouTube

SEO website, YouTube channel

Make, launch and manage Yearly and quarterly plan

Provide creative ideas for content marketing and update website, fanpage, YouTube

Launch optimized online advertising for brand, new products, promotion campaigns through Google, Facebook and other channel

Collaborate with designers to improve user experience on website, fanpage, YouTube

Support other tasks as assigned by management

Support other departments in related tasks

Với Mức Lương 22 - 27 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: 3-5 years’ experience in Digital Marketing

Personal Competencies:

Experience working within an Omni-channel marketing environment

Demonstrate strong time and project management skills

Acquire insight in online marketing trends and keep strategies up-to-date

Knowledge of content management systems

Expert in using:

Platform: Facebook, website, YouTube, LinkedIn, chat apps and other digital channels

Adobe software is plus

Communication skill

Language Required: Good at English

Problem solving skills

Creativity & and good in writing skill

Patient, careful, willing to learn.

Can work well under high pressure

Ready to work overtime (if any)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Chứng khoán Mirae Asset Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Receiving all the benefits as company compensation policy (attractive commission, premium health care insurance, annual travel, etc.).

Friendly, dynamic working environment, support for career development.

Joining training courses organized by company.

Many other benefits when joining us.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Chứng khoán Mirae Asset

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin