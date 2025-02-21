Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGIES
- Hồ Chí Minh: 14 đường 39, P. An Khánh, Quận 2, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Research the market and competitors to create good Game Marketing strategies that attract more players.
Plan and manage special promotions on the website to keep users engaged and coming back.
Organize and run marketing campaigns, including budget control, ad creatives, ASO, and performance tracking.
Analyze data to improve campaigns and meet goals at different stages of the game.
Test and optimize ads to get the best return on investment (ROI) using Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Apple Search Ads, and Unity Ads.
Track and understand key numbers like conversion rates and Google Analytics to improve results.
Work closely with the content, design, and social media teams to launch promotions smoothly.
Find new marketing channels and build strong marketing networks for the company.
Help with game planning and development with the game team.
Take charge of personal KPIs and ensure they are met.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Ability to manage resources and budgets effectively.
Good knowledge of the gaming market and trends, able to research competitors using marketing tools.
Experience running ads on social media platforms.
Ability to analyze data and understand player behavior in games.
Understanding of game development and publishing processes.
Strong English reading and writing skills.
Experience in marketing for the global market using English.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Fantastic yet professional working environment
Unlimited potential for the career path
Other benefits will surprise you
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGIES
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI