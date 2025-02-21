Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGIES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGIES

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGIES

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 14 đường 39, P. An Khánh, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Research the market and competitors to create good Game Marketing strategies that attract more players.
Plan and manage special promotions on the website to keep users engaged and coming back.
Organize and run marketing campaigns, including budget control, ad creatives, ASO, and performance tracking.
Analyze data to improve campaigns and meet goals at different stages of the game.
Test and optimize ads to get the best return on investment (ROI) using Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Apple Search Ads, and Unity Ads.
Track and understand key numbers like conversion rates and Google Analytics to improve results.
Work closely with the content, design, and social media teams to launch promotions smoothly.
Find new marketing channels and build strong marketing networks for the company.
Help with game planning and development with the game team.
Take charge of personal KPIs and ensure they are met.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience in Game/ Fintech/ E-Sport Marketing, working with online games.
Ability to manage resources and budgets effectively.
Good knowledge of the gaming market and trends, able to research competitors using marketing tools.
Experience running ads on social media platforms.
Ability to analyze data and understand player behavior in games.
Understanding of game development and publishing processes.
Strong English reading and writing skills.
Experience in marketing for the global market using English.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive income package
Fantastic yet professional working environment
Unlimited potential for the career path
Other benefits will surprise you

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGIES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGIES

CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGIES

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 326 Cách Mạng Tháng Tám, Phường 10, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

