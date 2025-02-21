Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 14 đường 39, P. An Khánh, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Research the market and competitors to create good Game Marketing strategies that attract more players.

Plan and manage special promotions on the website to keep users engaged and coming back.

Organize and run marketing campaigns, including budget control, ad creatives, ASO, and performance tracking.

Analyze data to improve campaigns and meet goals at different stages of the game.

Test and optimize ads to get the best return on investment (ROI) using Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Apple Search Ads, and Unity Ads.

Track and understand key numbers like conversion rates and Google Analytics to improve results.

Work closely with the content, design, and social media teams to launch promotions smoothly.

Find new marketing channels and build strong marketing networks for the company.

Help with game planning and development with the game team.

Take charge of personal KPIs and ensure they are met.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of experience in Game/ Fintech/ E-Sport Marketing, working with online games.

Ability to manage resources and budgets effectively.

Good knowledge of the gaming market and trends, able to research competitors using marketing tools.

Experience running ads on social media platforms.

Ability to analyze data and understand player behavior in games.

Understanding of game development and publishing processes.

Strong English reading and writing skills.

Experience in marketing for the global market using English.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGIES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive income package

Fantastic yet professional working environment

Unlimited potential for the career path

Other benefits will surprise you

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ALCHEMY TECHNOLOGIES

