Tuyển Digital Marketing Insee Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Explore Waste management market

Search and collect detail data on daily work about industry market status, prospects, competitors, market price, portfolio.

Develop and expanding potential customer list (as industry allocation).

Identify new projects opportunities by studying new investments on media and network.

Investigate customer’s information about the values, policy, commitments, nationalities, production, sales volume… to feed data to market intelligent.

Update database of clients and important market information.

2. Direct marketing Ecocycle waste management solution to Customer through visiting potential customers and Develop Ecocycle waste management service business by proposals of waste management solution.

Setting up and facilitate meeting with potential customers.

Studying customer’s requirements and waste sampling for testing and analysis.

Following up testing results and coordinate to cross-functions to have enough information and develop waste management solution to customers.

Feeding enough information for drawing proposals (by Sales admin) and being responsible for accuracy of the proposals.