Tuyển Kế toán công nợ AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán công nợ AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/05/2025
AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn

Kế toán công nợ

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán công nợ Tại AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 7/28 Thành Thái Phường 14 0, Quận 10, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán công nợ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Support the reconciliation process, send emails, and instruct the bank to process COD (Cash on Delivery) payments for partner trucks.
Support invoice tracking, verification, and data entry into the AMIS software.
Support the reconciliation and refund process for E-wallet channels (VNPAY, ViettelPay, VNPT, etc.) and bank transactions.
Support month-end accounting book closing activities and accounts payable (AP) reconciliation.
Support bank order accounting, ensuring accurate weekly and monthly balances.
Support the contract approval process and payment request verification to control costs, ensure accurate amounts, and validate supporting documents.
Support timely supplier payments, ensuring accuracy in beneficiary banking information.
Support inventory control and perform month-end/year-end stock reconciliation.
Support the statistical analysis and reporting of monthly cash flow and expenses.
Support the management and safekeeping of original payment documents (invoices, contracts, PR/POs, etc.) and banking records.
Support additional tasks as required by the Purchase-to-Pay Leader and Finance & Accounting Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3rd or 4th-year student or recent graduate in Accounting or Finance
Basic knowledge of accounting or relevant internship experience
Proficient in Excel, Google Sheets, and Google Slides
Experience with accounting software (Misa) is a plus
Ability to work independently and in a team, manage multiple tasks
Detail-oriented, able to work under pressure, good communication skills
Experience with SQL for data extraction and visualization is a plus
Knowledge of e-commerce or logistics is an advantage

Tại AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly allowance: 5 – 7 million VND, based on working time.
Opportunity to become a full-time employee.
Hands-on training in accounting tasks in a tech-logistics environment.
Work with experienced professionals, improving skills in Excel, accounting software, and payment reconciliation.
Join internal events, team-building activities, and a supportive work culture.
Work location: Floor 1, Rivera Park Building, 7/28 Thanh Thai, Ward 14, District 10.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn

AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, tòa nhà Mipec, 229 Tây Sơn, Đống Đa, Hà Nội Tòa nhà Rivera Park, 7/28, Thành Thái, Phường 14, Quận 10

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ke-toan-cong-no-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job353581
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH B.c.e Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH B.c.e Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH B.c.e Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hallim Precision Vina
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH Hallim Precision Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Hallim Precision Vina
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT TƯ VÀ TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ HAT - MED VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT TƯ VÀ TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ HAT - MED VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT TƯ VÀ TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ HAT - MED VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SMILETRIP
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH SMILETRIP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SMILETRIP
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH B.c.e Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH B.c.e Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH B.c.e Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hallim Precision Vina
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH Hallim Precision Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Hallim Precision Vina
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT TƯ VÀ TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ HAT - MED VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT TƯ VÀ TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ HAT - MED VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT TƯ VÀ TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ HAT - MED VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SMILETRIP
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH SMILETRIP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SMILETRIP
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty Cổ phần Kosmos Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Kosmos Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Karcher làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Karcher
16 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty Cổ Phần Hàng Tiêu Dùng Biên Hòa làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Hàng Tiêu Dùng Biên Hòa
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Bao Bì Giấy Kiến An làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Bao Bì Giấy Kiến An
6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Định Tân làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Định Tân
13 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây dựng Định Tân Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây dựng Định Tân Pro Company
13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT NÔNG NGHIỆP PHÁT NGHĨA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT NÔNG NGHIỆP PHÁT NGHĨA
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TẬP ĐOÀN RITA VÕ
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ASIALABS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ASIALABS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH SUNRISE INS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SUNRISE INS
14 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONEFIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ONEFIN VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty CP Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Môi Trường Nhất Tinh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Môi Trường Nhất Tinh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VUA CUA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VUA CUA
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH HYPERION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HYPERION
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA LONG THÀNH Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA LONG THÀNH Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty TNHH Phân Phối Tiên Tiến làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phân Phối Tiên Tiến
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Minh Trí làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Minh Trí
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN LỮ HÀNH QUỐC TẾ TOÀN CẦU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN LỮ HÀNH QUỐC TẾ TOÀN CẦU VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CONG TY TNHH HUU TOAN GROUP
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN LỮ HÀNH QUỐC TẾ TOÀN CẦU VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN LỮ HÀNH QUỐC TẾ TOÀN CẦU VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH QTL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH QTL LOGISTICS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM QUỐC TẾ DUY KHƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM QUỐC TẾ DUY KHƯƠNG
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xuất Nhập Khẩu Sông Xanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 13 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xuất Nhập Khẩu Sông Xanh
12 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM QUỐC TẾ DUY KHƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM QUỐC TẾ DUY KHƯƠNG
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty CP TMDV Vua Cua làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 13 Triệu Công ty CP TMDV Vua Cua
12 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Xuất Nhập Khẩu Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Hùng Thủy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Xuất Nhập Khẩu Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Hùng Thủy
10 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN PHỤ LIỆU TÂN ĐỨC HẢI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN PHỤ LIỆU TÂN ĐỨC HẢI
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN PHỤ LIỆU TÂN ĐỨC HẢI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN PHỤ LIỆU TÂN ĐỨC HẢI
9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Và Sản Xuất Bảo Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Kỹ Thuật Và Sản Xuất Bảo Long
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty Cổ Phần Hàng Tiêu Dùng Biên Hòa làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Hàng Tiêu Dùng Biên Hòa
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm