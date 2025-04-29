Tuyển Kế toán công nợ AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 7/28 Thành Thái Phường 14 0, Quận 10, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán công nợ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Support the reconciliation process, send emails, and instruct the bank to process COD (Cash on Delivery) payments for partner trucks.

Support invoice tracking, verification, and data entry into the AMIS software.

Support the reconciliation and refund process for E-wallet channels (VNPAY, ViettelPay, VNPT, etc.) and bank transactions.

Support month-end accounting book closing activities and accounts payable (AP) reconciliation.

Support bank order accounting, ensuring accurate weekly and monthly balances.

Support the contract approval process and payment request verification to control costs, ensure accurate amounts, and validate supporting documents.

Support timely supplier payments, ensuring accuracy in beneficiary banking information.

Support inventory control and perform month-end/year-end stock reconciliation.

Support the statistical analysis and reporting of monthly cash flow and expenses.

Support the management and safekeeping of original payment documents (invoices, contracts, PR/POs, etc.) and banking records.

Support additional tasks as required by the Purchase-to-Pay Leader and Finance & Accounting Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3rd or 4th-year student or recent graduate in Accounting or Finance

Basic knowledge of accounting or relevant internship experience

Proficient in Excel, Google Sheets, and Google Slides

Experience with accounting software (Misa) is a plus

Ability to work independently and in a team, manage multiple tasks

Detail-oriented, able to work under pressure, good communication skills

Experience with SQL for data extraction and visualization is a plus

Knowledge of e-commerce or logistics is an advantage

Tại AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly allowance: 5 – 7 million VND, based on working time.

Opportunity to become a full-time employee.

Hands-on training in accounting tasks in a tech-logistics environment.

Work with experienced professionals, improving skills in Excel, accounting software, and payment reconciliation.

Join internal events, team-building activities, and a supportive work culture.

Work location: Floor 1, Rivera Park Building, 7/28 Thanh Thai, Ward 14, District 10.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn

