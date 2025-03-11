Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC MILLENNIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC MILLENNIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC MILLENNIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/04/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC MILLENNIA

Kế toán tổng hợp

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC MILLENNIA

Mức lương
15 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Record and reconcile financial transactions.
Prepare and process invoices, bills, and payments.
Manage accounts payable and receivable.
Assist in the preparation of monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements.
Maintain and update accounting records and files.
Prepare financial reports and summaries as required.
Ensure compliance with local, state government reporting requirements and tax filings.
Assist with internal and external audits.
Ensure adherence to accounting policies and procedures.
Assist in the preparation of budgets and forecasts.
Monitor and report on budget variances.
Support financial planning and analysis activities.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Accounting.
Relevant professional certifications are an advantage.
Having knowledge and experience of VAS is a must.
Having knowledge of International Financial Standards (IFRS) will be given preference.
Minimum of 5 years of experience in accounting.
Proven track record of success in managing financial transactions and reporting in an international organization.
Strong organizational and time management skills.
Proficiency in accounting software, Microsoft Office especially Excel, and others.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to build strong relationships and work collaboratively.
High level of integrity and professionalism with a commitment to ethical standards and practices.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail.
Positive Attitude: Demonstrates a positive and proactive approach to work, inspiring and motivating others within the team.
Integrity: Maintains the highest standards of honesty and integrity in all interactions, building trust and respect with colleagues, students, and stakeholders.
Collaboration: Works effectively with others, fostering a spirit of teamwork and cooperation across the organization.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC MILLENNIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC MILLENNIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC MILLENNIA

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC MILLENNIA

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TMDV 21, Tòa nhà Masteri An Phú, 179 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ke-toan-tong-hop-thu-nhap-15-25-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job333752
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nam Định Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại và Dịch Vụ Quán Phong
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO RESOLIST
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Quảng Ninh Thanh Hóa Còn 45 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TARAHEALTH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets
Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty CP Việt Nam Tickets
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU MEGASOFT (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Cường Quật
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN APEC GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN APEC GROUP
18 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Và Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Hoàng Đức làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Và Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Hoàng Đức
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn ASG FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn ASG FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ ADP LOXSON VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ ADP LOXSON VIỆT NAM
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty CP Star Invest Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP Star Invest Việt Nam
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
18 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Relipa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Relipa
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH C&N HOÀNG KIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH C&N HOÀNG KIM
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Công nghệ giáo dục The Catalyst làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu Công ty TNHH Công nghệ giáo dục The Catalyst
14 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN LIỆU SẢN XUẤT NGÀNH NHỰA HK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN LIỆU SẢN XUẤT NGÀNH NHỰA HK
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH WELLNESS LIFESTYLE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH WELLNESS LIFESTYLE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN THUẾ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN THUẾ HÀ NỘI
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Asia King Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu Asia King Travel
14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghiệp Yamaguchi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghiệp Yamaguchi Việt Nam
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CỬA NOVODOOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 23 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CỬA NOVODOOR VIỆT NAM
16 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Thương mại NTB Pharma New làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại NTB Pharma New
15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TUỆ LINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TUỆ LINH
15 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp NHÀ SÁCH TIẾN THỌ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu NHÀ SÁCH TIẾN THỌ
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TRỐNG ĐỒNG ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRỐNG ĐỒNG ĐÔNG ĐÔ
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP VÀ CƠ KHÍ ĐÔNG Á làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP VÀ CƠ KHÍ ĐÔNG Á
14 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG CÔNG NGHIỆP HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG CÔNG NGHIỆP HÀ NỘI
14 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH IC FOOD SONLA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH IC FOOD SONLA
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG HẠ TẦNG TSN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG HẠ TẦNG TSN
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC LIỆU HỮU CƠ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC LIỆU HỮU CƠ VIỆT NAM
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Lạc Viên Cửu Cao làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Lạc Viên Cửu Cao
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG BLUE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG BLUE VIỆT NAM
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty cổ phần Đầu tư, Xây dựng Và Thương Mại Bách Tùng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Đầu tư, Xây dựng Và Thương Mại Bách Tùng
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm