Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC MILLENNIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Record and reconcile financial transactions.

Prepare and process invoices, bills, and payments.

Manage accounts payable and receivable.

Assist in the preparation of monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements.

Maintain and update accounting records and files.

Prepare financial reports and summaries as required.

Ensure compliance with local, state government reporting requirements and tax filings.

Assist with internal and external audits.

Ensure adherence to accounting policies and procedures.

Assist in the preparation of budgets and forecasts.

Monitor and report on budget variances.

Support financial planning and analysis activities.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Accounting.

Relevant professional certifications are an advantage.

Having knowledge and experience of VAS is a must.

Having knowledge of International Financial Standards (IFRS) will be given preference.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in accounting.

Proven track record of success in managing financial transactions and reporting in an international organization.

Strong organizational and time management skills.

Proficiency in accounting software, Microsoft Office especially Excel, and others.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to build strong relationships and work collaboratively.

High level of integrity and professionalism with a commitment to ethical standards and practices.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail.

Positive Attitude: Demonstrates a positive and proactive approach to work, inspiring and motivating others within the team.

Integrity: Maintains the highest standards of honesty and integrity in all interactions, building trust and respect with colleagues, students, and stakeholders.

Collaboration: Works effectively with others, fostering a spirit of teamwork and cooperation across the organization.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC MILLENNIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive Salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC MILLENNIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin