Tuyển Kế toán trưởng LUXEMALT DISTRIBUTION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Tuyển Kế toán trưởng LUXEMALT DISTRIBUTION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

LUXEMALT DISTRIBUTION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/02/2025
LUXEMALT DISTRIBUTION

Kế toán trưởng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán trưởng Tại LUXEMALT DISTRIBUTION

Mức lương
1,000 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán trưởng Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Get to know the Role:
We are in the business of distributing alcohol in Vietnam.We are looking for a reliable Chief Accountant to join our team! As the Chief Accountant, you will supervise, monitor and evaluate all day-to-day accounting activities. In addition, you will be establishing financial processes by developing and implementing systems for collecting, analyzing, verifying and reporting financial information. On top of that, you will be expected to provide solutions to problems and be proactive in assisting the CEO to manage the strategic planning of the accounting of the business.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Plan, implement and oversee overall accounting strategy
- Oversee accounting daily operations
- Take responsibility for accounts payable/receivable, cash receipts, general ledger, payroll and utilities, treasury, budgeting, cash forecasting, revenue and expenditure variance analysis, capital assets reconciliations, account statement reconciliations, cash deposit runs, fixed asset activity, debt activity etc
- Monitor and analyse accounting data
- Set up and monitor accounting KPIs
- Regularly produce financial reports or statements
- Adhere to proper accounting methods, policies and principles

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại LUXEMALT DISTRIBUTION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LUXEMALT DISTRIBUTION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LUXEMALT DISTRIBUTION

LUXEMALT DISTRIBUTION

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HoChiMinh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

