Tuyển Kế toán trưởng LUXEMALT DISTRIBUTION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Get to know the Role:

We are in the business of distributing alcohol in Vietnam.We are looking for a reliable Chief Accountant to join our team! As the Chief Accountant, you will supervise, monitor and evaluate all day-to-day accounting activities. In addition, you will be establishing financial processes by developing and implementing systems for collecting, analyzing, verifying and reporting financial information. On top of that, you will be expected to provide solutions to problems and be proactive in assisting the CEO to manage the strategic planning of the accounting of the business.

Duties and Responsibilities:

- Plan, implement and oversee overall accounting strategy

- Oversee accounting daily operations

- Take responsibility for accounts payable/receivable, cash receipts, general ledger, payroll and utilities, treasury, budgeting, cash forecasting, revenue and expenditure variance analysis, capital assets reconciliations, account statement reconciliations, cash deposit runs, fixed asset activity, debt activity etc

- Monitor and analyse accounting data

- Set up and monitor accounting KPIs

- Regularly produce financial reports or statements

- Adhere to proper accounting methods, policies and principles