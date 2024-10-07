Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty TNHH Việt Nam POLY School làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty TNHH Việt Nam POLY School làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Việt Nam POLY School
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/10/2024
Công ty TNHH Việt Nam POLY School

Kế toán trưởng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán trưởng Tại Công ty TNHH Việt Nam POLY School

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán trưởng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Supervise and develop overall Finance and Accounting operations. Directly reports to GM, CFO. Responsible for Finance and Accounting reports such as Statutory, Tax, Cash flow, and relevant reports required by law. Responsible for drawing up and controlling budget. Effectively communicate with internal/external business partners to resolve issues.
Supervise and develop overall Finance and Accounting operations.
Directly reports to GM, CFO.
Responsible for Finance and Accounting reports such as Statutory, Tax, Cash flow, and relevant reports required by law.
Responsible for drawing up and controlling budget.
Effectively communicate with internal/external business partners to resolve issues.
Financial planning and analysis:
Prepare monthly consolidated management reports, analysis all financial information for the company. Prepare annual budget, performs monthly forecasts, and analyses variances. To oversee the cash management and cash flow planning prepared by the subordinate. Monitor and maintain adequate credit lines with the banks to support the Finance Controller or the Chief of Financial Officer in achieving company’s no liquidity problem. Prepare monthly cash flow statements and funding/loan forecast and submit to the Finance Controller or the Chief of Financial Officer for approval and ensure the accuracy of forecasting. Prepare daily, monthly cash flow reports and liquidity meeting presentation, funding analysis, and liquidity planning. Conduct ad-hoc business case, scenario modeling, and cost analysis. Review incentive bonus schemes and calculations
Prepare monthly consolidated management reports, analysis all financial information for the company.
Prepare annual budget, performs monthly forecasts, and analyses variances.
To oversee the cash management and cash flow planning prepared by the subordinate.
Monitor and maintain adequate credit lines with the banks to support the Finance Controller or the Chief of Financial Officer in achieving company’s no liquidity problem.
Prepare monthly cash flow statements and funding/loan forecast and submit to the Finance Controller or the Chief of Financial Officer for approval and ensure the accuracy of forecasting.
Prepare daily, monthly cash flow reports and liquidity meeting presentation, funding analysis, and liquidity planning.
Conduct ad-hoc business case, scenario modeling, and cost analysis.
Review incentive bonus schemes and calculations
Financial Accounting and Reporting:
To review payment, collection and GL entries prepared by the subordinate. Prepare general journal entries regarding fixed asset, depreciation, loans, prepaid expenses and other entries related to general accounting tasks. Responsible for timely and accurate monthly closing & quarterly corporate reporting. Ensure bank reconciliation on monthly basis and follow up un-reconciled items timely.
To review payment, collection and GL entries prepared by the subordinate.
Prepare general journal entries regarding fixed asset, depreciation, loans, prepaid expenses and other entries related to general accounting tasks.
Responsible for timely and accurate monthly closing & quarterly corporate reporting.
Ensure bank reconciliation on monthly basis and follow up un-reconciled items timely.
Audit, Banking, Tax and Compliance:
Liaise with auditors for annual and special audits. Verify monthly taxes declaration report such as: VAT, and other taxes, and ensure timely payment of tax obligations to the local tax department. Prepare the corporate income tax declaration. Respond to tax enquires from internal and external parties and if required involve internal or external professionals to assist in the process. Prepare monthly, yearly reports for the Department of Planning and Investment (DPI) and the statistical office. Prepare monthly report for the Vietnam State Bank and adhere to the submission deadline Ensure compliance with group’s policies & procedures and local tax and statutory requirements. Review and ensure internal controls are in place and working effectively – conduct reviews and checks using Risk Control Matrix and other tools. Ensure necessary documentation and records are in place, according to group guidelines and local statutory requirements.
Liaise with auditors for annual and special audits.
Verify monthly taxes declaration report such as: VAT, and other taxes, and ensure timely payment of tax obligations to the local tax department.
Prepare the corporate income tax declaration.
Respond to tax enquires from internal and external parties and if required involve internal or external professionals to assist in the process.
Prepare monthly, yearly reports for the Department of Planning and Investment (DPI) and the statistical office.
Prepare monthly report for the Vietnam State Bank and adhere to the submission deadline
Ensure compliance with group’s policies & procedures and local tax and statutory requirements.
Review and ensure internal controls are in place and working effectively – conduct reviews and checks using Risk Control Matrix and other tools.
Ensure necessary documentation and records are in place, according to group guidelines and local statutory requirements.
Process Improvement and Ad-hoc Tasks:
Other tasks assigned by his/her Financial Controller and Chief of Financial Officer. Provide training or supervision to the key executives and staff involved in workflow improvement, financial system includes Chart of accounts, costing, fixed assets, and all other relevant financial information. Ensure internal control systems are all in place
Other tasks assigned by his/her Financial Controller and Chief of Financial Officer.
Provide training or supervision to the key executives and staff involved in workflow improvement, financial system includes Chart of accounts, costing, fixed assets, and all other relevant financial information.
Ensure internal control systems are all in place

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor degree in Accounting related major Relevant experience 5 years working experience in accounting area, at least 2 years above supervisor experience Bravo software experience is a must Excellent Excel spread-sheeting skills Fluent English.
Bachelor degree in Accounting related major Relevant experience
5 years working experience in accounting area, at least 2 years above supervisor experience
Bravo software experience is a must
Excellent Excel spread-sheeting skills
Fluent English.

Tại Công ty TNHH Việt Nam POLY School Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary in line with experience and capability. Promotion opportunities depend on performance Attractive commission when targets are achieved. Annual KPI evaluation for salary review. Social, health & unemployment insurance. Premium Healthcare insurance. Annual leave days: 12 days/year. Tuition fee discount for family members.
Competitive salary in line with experience and capability.
Promotion opportunities depend on performance
Attractive commission when targets are achieved.
Annual KPI evaluation for salary review.
Social, health & unemployment insurance.
Premium Healthcare insurance.
Annual leave days: 12 days/year.
Tuition fee discount for family members.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Việt Nam POLY School

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Việt Nam POLY School

Công ty TNHH Việt Nam POLY School

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 4 và 5, Tòa nhà Sao Mai, Số 19 Lê Văn Lương, Phường Nhân Chính, Quận Thanh Xuân, TP. Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

