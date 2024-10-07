Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty TNHH Việt Nam POLY School làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Supervise and develop overall Finance and Accounting operations. Directly reports to GM, CFO. Responsible for Finance and Accounting reports such as Statutory, Tax, Cash flow, and relevant reports required by law. Responsible for drawing up and controlling budget. Effectively communicate with internal/external business partners to resolve issues.

Financial planning and analysis:

Prepare monthly consolidated management reports, analysis all financial information for the company. Prepare annual budget, performs monthly forecasts, and analyses variances. To oversee the cash management and cash flow planning prepared by the subordinate. Monitor and maintain adequate credit lines with the banks to support the Finance Controller or the Chief of Financial Officer in achieving company’s no liquidity problem. Prepare monthly cash flow statements and funding/loan forecast and submit to the Finance Controller or the Chief of Financial Officer for approval and ensure the accuracy of forecasting. Prepare daily, monthly cash flow reports and liquidity meeting presentation, funding analysis, and liquidity planning. Conduct ad-hoc business case, scenario modeling, and cost analysis. Review incentive bonus schemes and calculations

Financial Accounting and Reporting:

To review payment, collection and GL entries prepared by the subordinate. Prepare general journal entries regarding fixed asset, depreciation, loans, prepaid expenses and other entries related to general accounting tasks. Responsible for timely and accurate monthly closing & quarterly corporate reporting. Ensure bank reconciliation on monthly basis and follow up un-reconciled items timely.

Audit, Banking, Tax and Compliance:

Liaise with auditors for annual and special audits. Verify monthly taxes declaration report such as: VAT, and other taxes, and ensure timely payment of tax obligations to the local tax department. Prepare the corporate income tax declaration. Respond to tax enquires from internal and external parties and if required involve internal or external professionals to assist in the process. Prepare monthly, yearly reports for the Department of Planning and Investment (DPI) and the statistical office. Prepare monthly report for the Vietnam State Bank and adhere to the submission deadline Ensure compliance with group’s policies & procedures and local tax and statutory requirements. Review and ensure internal controls are in place and working effectively – conduct reviews and checks using Risk Control Matrix and other tools. Ensure necessary documentation and records are in place, according to group guidelines and local statutory requirements.

Process Improvement and Ad-hoc Tasks:

Other tasks assigned by his/her Financial Controller and Chief of Financial Officer. Provide training or supervision to the key executives and staff involved in workflow improvement, financial system includes Chart of accounts, costing, fixed assets, and all other relevant financial information. Ensure internal control systems are all in place

