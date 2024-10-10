Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 3G7 Đường số 22, Phường Bình An, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán trưởng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Financial Reporting: Prepare accurate and timely financial statements, including P&L, balance sheets, and cash flow reports. Tax Compliance: Ensure compliance with Vietnamese tax regulations, including VAT, CIT, and PIT, and manage tax declarations and payments. Budget Management: Monitor and manage company budgets, forecasts, and financial plans to control costs. Audits: Coordinate with external auditors and handle annual financial audits to ensure compliance. Accounts Payable & Receivable: Supervise and ensure the accuracy of the AP/AR processes, ensuring timely payments and collections. Payroll Management: Oversee payroll processes and ensure compliance with local labor laws. Internal Controls: Implement and maintain internal control procedures to safeguard company assets. Team Management: Lead and develop the accounting team, providing guidance and support to ensure efficient operations. Compliance & Reporting: Ensure compliance with local accounting standards (VAS) and coordinate with tax authorities on financial matters. Cash Flow Management: Monitor and manage cash flows to ensure adequate liquidity for business operations.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field. CPA or Chief Accountant Certificate is required. Minimum of 5 years of experience in an accounting role, with at least 3 years in a supervisory or chief accountant position. Strong knowledge of Vietnamese Accounting Standards (VAS) and tax regulations. Experience with tax audits and financial audits. Proficiency in accounting software (such as Misa). Advanced skills in Microsoft Excel and familiarity with ERP systems. Excellent communication and leadership skills. Fluency in Vietnamese and English (both written and spoken).

Preferred Skills:

Experience in the F&B, manufacturing, or retail industry. Knowledge of international accounting standards (IFRS). Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses. Health insurance and other benefits in accordance with Vietnamese law. Opportunities for professional development and career growth. Supportive work environment in District 2, Ho Chi Minh City.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Công nghệ F2

