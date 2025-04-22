Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Mức lương
9 - 13 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Toà Lilama10, 56 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 9 - 13 Triệu
Addressing customer needs and inquiries regarding LitCommerce products and services.
Efficiently handling and resolving customer issues and complaints
Collaborating with Tech Support to provide timely solutions to users
Collecting customer reviews to boost app ratings and improve service
Với Mức Lương 9 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proficient in English speaking and writing skills: IELTS 6.0 or TOEIC 750 equivalent;
Available for flexible work shifts;
Ability to work independently, collaborate effectively, and pursue self-directed learning;
Experience in customer service, e-commerce, and basic IT knowledge are advantages.
Available for flexible work shifts;
Ability to work independently, collaborate effectively, and pursue self-directed learning;
Experience in customer service, e-commerce, and basic IT knowledge are advantages.
Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Income: Basic Salary: 9.000.000 - 13.000.000 VND/month + Shift Premium + Bonus KPI + Allowance
Satisfactory performance-based salary. Quarterly performance reviews with potential growth.
Holiday, Year-end, New Year, and performance bonus.
Flexible schedule. Work remotely in late shifts.
Shift Premium
Structured approach to Customer Service basics.
Monthly in-house coaching and mentoring programs. Enhance communication and negotiation skills
Satisfactory performance-based salary. Quarterly performance reviews with potential growth.
Holiday, Year-end, New Year, and performance bonus.
Flexible schedule. Work remotely in late shifts.
Shift Premium
Structured approach to Customer Service basics.
Monthly in-house coaching and mentoring programs. Enhance communication and negotiation skills
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI