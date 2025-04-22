Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu

Mức lương 9 - 13 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà Lilama10, 56 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 9 - 13 Triệu

Addressing customer needs and inquiries regarding LitCommerce products and services.

Efficiently handling and resolving customer issues and complaints

Collaborating with Tech Support to provide timely solutions to users

Collecting customer reviews to boost app ratings and improve service

Với Mức Lương 9 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proficient in English speaking and writing skills: IELTS 6.0 or TOEIC 750 equivalent;

Available for flexible work shifts;

Ability to work independently, collaborate effectively, and pursue self-directed learning;

Experience in customer service, e-commerce, and basic IT knowledge are advantages.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income: Basic Salary: 9.000.000 - 13.000.000 VND/month + Shift Premium + Bonus KPI + Allowance

Satisfactory performance-based salary. Quarterly performance reviews with potential growth.

Holiday, Year-end, New Year, and performance bonus.

Flexible schedule. Work remotely in late shifts.

Shift Premium

Structured approach to Customer Service basics.

Monthly in-house coaching and mentoring programs. Enhance communication and negotiation skills

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần LitGroup

