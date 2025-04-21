Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng AMOREPACIFIC Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary

You will be responsible for the implementation and management of inventory controlling and distribution. You build and leverage strong working relationships with key stakeholders to assure cost, quality, and delivery targets are met. You will oversee the customer experience to drive continuous improvement in logistics processes and projects.

Principal Accountabilities

1. Coordination and Planning (30%)

1. Coordination and Planning

o Coordinate with 3PL & sales team on planning, stock replenishment, delivery, order processing and other logistics activities as per schedule.

o Act as one of the primary day-to-day business liaisons between AMOREPACIFIC and 3PL (warehousing and transportation) to ensure on time delivery.

o Coordinate with BM & Finance to process local PO (outsourcing gifts,...).

2. Order Fulfillment and Inventory Management (30%)

2. Order Fulfillment and Inventory Management

o Daily order fulfillment (STO to stores, SO to customers, FOC) and inventory management with SAP (Processing, Monitoring and Expediting). Handle shortage/damaged goods if any.

o Maintain high levels of inventory accuracy through regular stock takes and monthly system reconciliation (warehouse and stores).