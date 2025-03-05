Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing FIRST CONSULTING GROUP CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FIRST CONSULTING GROUP CO., LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/04/2025
FIRST CONSULTING GROUP CO., LTD

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại FIRST CONSULTING GROUP CO., LTD

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 60A Hoàng Văn Thụ, P.9,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Lead Management: Collect and input new leads from various social media platforms (Facebook, Zalo, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Email, Email Marketing, etc.) into the company database, update customer databases, ensuring data accuracy and integrity.
Customer Review Management: Monitor and manage the quantity and quality of reviews on Google Profile, Facebook, and Yelp, addressing any customer feedback promptly and professionally.
Reporting: Prepare and submit quarterly reports on the following metrics: Lead Report, Review Report, Marketing Performance Report (bi-annually and annual summary)
Customer Service: Provide exceptional customer service calls and customer care program
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate with other teams to execute internal events and new tasks as directed by the Board of Directors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.
- 1-2 years of experience in a similar role; experience with data analysis is preferred.
- Strong analytical skills and proficiency in using data analysis tools.
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
- A proactive approach and the ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Tại FIRST CONSULTING GROUP CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Social insurance coverage as prescribed by the Labor Ministry
12 days of annual leave
A competitive salary with annual salary review (to be discussed during the interview)
A friendly, harmonious, and dynamic work environment
An annual travel opportunity (domestic or abroad, subject to company circumstances)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FIRST CONSULTING GROUP CO., LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FIRST CONSULTING GROUP CO., LTD

FIRST CONSULTING GROUP CO., LTD

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 60A Hoàng Văn Thụ, P9, Phú Nhuận

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

