Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing FIRST CONSULTING GROUP CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô Tả Công Việc

Lead Management: Collect and input new leads from various social media platforms (Facebook, Zalo, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Email, Email Marketing, etc.) into the company database, update customer databases, ensuring data accuracy and integrity.

Customer Review Management: Monitor and manage the quantity and quality of reviews on Google Profile, Facebook, and Yelp, addressing any customer feedback promptly and professionally.

Reporting: Prepare and submit quarterly reports on the following metrics: Lead Report, Review Report, Marketing Performance Report (bi-annually and annual summary)

Customer Service: Provide exceptional customer service calls and customer care program

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Collaborate with other teams to execute internal events and new tasks as directed by the Board of Directors.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.

- 1-2 years of experience in a similar role; experience with data analysis is preferred.

- Strong analytical skills and proficiency in using data analysis tools.

- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

- A proactive approach and the ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

Social insurance coverage as prescribed by the Labor Ministry

12 days of annual leave

A competitive salary with annual salary review (to be discussed during the interview)

A friendly, harmonious, and dynamic work environment

An annual travel opportunity (domestic or abroad, subject to company circumstances)

