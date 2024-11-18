Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Ho Chi Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop and optimize app content to ensure it aligns with user engagement strategies and drives conversions.

• Create and implement effective marketing strategies tailored to mobile app audiences, aiming to increase app visibility, installs, and retention.

• Analyze and report on the performance of campaigns across various channels, using data to optimize results and inform future strategies.

• Oversee campaign budgets, ensuring cost-effective allocation of resources, while optimizing strategies to achieve the best possible return on investment.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

• Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Information Technology, or a related field.

• Minimum 2-3 years of experience in mobile app marketing.

• Strong understanding of mobile marketing tools, data analytics platforms, and performance metrics.

• Proven analytical skills with the ability to measure, interpret, and act on campaign performance data.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì



Engaging and Challenging Work Environment: Immerse yourself in the exciting world of eCommerce, where every day presents new challenges and opportunities.

Hybrid Working Model: Enjoy the flexibility of a hybrid work setup with adaptable hours to suit

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam

