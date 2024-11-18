Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and optimize app content to ensure it aligns with user engagement strategies and drives conversions.
• Create and implement effective marketing strategies tailored to mobile app audiences, aiming to increase app visibility, installs, and retention.
• Analyze and report on the performance of campaigns across various channels, using data to optimize results and inform future strategies.
• Oversee campaign budgets, ensuring cost-effective allocation of resources, while optimizing strategies to achieve the best possible return on investment.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Information Technology, or a related field.
• Minimum 2-3 years of experience in mobile app marketing.
• Strong understanding of mobile marketing tools, data analytics platforms, and performance metrics.
• Proven analytical skills with the ability to measure, interpret, and act on campaign performance data.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Engaging and Challenging Work Environment: Immerse yourself in the exciting world of eCommerce, where every day presents new challenges and opportunities.
Hybrid Working Model: Enjoy the flexibility of a hybrid work setup with adaptable hours to suit
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
