Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II Ltd. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/03/2025
Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II Ltd.

Nhân viên mua hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên mua hàng Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Lô đất số A

- 9, KCN Thăng Long II, Liêu Xá, Yên Mỹ, Hưng Yên, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Implement tasks assigned by superiors
- Manage and take responsibility for the job.
- Receive purchase request from the departments, negotiate prices, release orders to suppliers
- Follow up delivery schedule.
- Implement importing and exporting goods.
- Make payment request for suppliers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Working requirements
+ Female/ Male
+ University graduation, degree in economics, foreign trade, commerce, finance.
+ Having experience in purchasing in manufacturing companies would be an advantage.
+ Fluent in English (both verbal and writing, know Japanese is an advantage).
+ Being good at computer knowledge and skills ( MS Word, excel, Power point)
+ Strong communication and interpersonal skills
+ Confidentiality, initiative, reliability
+ Carefulness, honesty and able to work under high pressure

Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II Ltd.

Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II Ltd.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Plot A9, Thang Long Industrial Park II, Lieu Xa,Yen My, Hung Yen

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

