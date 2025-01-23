Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II Ltd. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hưng Yên: Lô đất số A - 9, KCN Thăng Long II, Liêu Xá, Yên Mỹ, Hưng Yên, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Implement tasks assigned by superiors

- Manage and take responsibility for the job.

- Receive purchase request from the departments, negotiate prices, release orders to suppliers

- Follow up delivery schedule.

- Implement importing and exporting goods.

- Make payment request for suppliers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Working requirements

+ Female/ Male

+ University graduation, degree in economics, foreign trade, commerce, finance.

+ Having experience in purchasing in manufacturing companies would be an advantage.

+ Fluent in English (both verbal and writing, know Japanese is an advantage).

+ Being good at computer knowledge and skills ( MS Word, excel, Power point)

+ Strong communication and interpersonal skills

+ Confidentiality, initiative, reliability

+ Carefulness, honesty and able to work under high pressure

