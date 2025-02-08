Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

Mức lương
8 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 50 Trương Định,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu

Student Counseling:
Provide personalized counseling to students interested in pursuing vocational education abroad.
Assist students in identifying suitable programs and institutions that align with their career goals and interests.
Guide students through the application process, including preparing necessary documents and meeting admission requirements.
Information Sessions:
Conduct informational sessions and workshops for students and parents on vocational study abroad opportunities, admission processes, and visa procedures.
Develop and distribute informational materials to prospective students.
Application Assistance:
Review and provide feedback on application materials, such as personal statements, resumes, and recommendation letters.
Assist students in preparing for interviews and entrance exams.
Follow-Up Support:
Maintain regular contact with students to provide ongoing support throughout the application process and after admission.
Coordinate with international institutions to address any issues or concerns that arise during the transition period.
Data Management:
Maintain accurate records of student interactions, application statuses, and outcomes.
Prepare regular reports on counseling activities and student progress.
Professional Development:
Stay updated on trends and changes in international vocational education.
Participate in training sessions and workshops to enhance counseling skills and knowledge.
Bachelor’s degree in Education, Counseling, International Relations, or a related field.
Minimum of 1years of experience in educational counseling or a related field.
Strong knowledge of international vocational education systems and admission processes.
Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and counseling software.
Ngành nghề: Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Giáo dục / Đào tạo
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Education, Counseling, International Relations, or a related field.
Minimum of 1years of experience in educational counseling or a related field.
Strong knowledge of international vocational education systems and admission processes.
Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and counseling software.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 50 Truong Dinh Street, District 3, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-tu-van-tuyen-sinh-thu-nhap-8-15-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job286381
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ EHOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ EHOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ EHOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KAFI - PGD SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KAFI - PGD SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KAFI - PGD SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Quốc Gia
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Quốc Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Quốc Gia
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SCOTS ENGLISH AUSTRALIA
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SCOTS ENGLISH AUSTRALIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SCOTS ENGLISH AUSTRALIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Đại học Văn Lang
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Trường Đại học Văn Lang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Đại học Văn Lang
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Tes Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ THI CÔNG NỘI THẤT KHÁNH VY HOME
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ THI CÔNG NỘI THẤT KHÁNH VY HOME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ THI CÔNG NỘI THẤT KHÁNH VY HOME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH SX Hưng Phát
Tuyển Kế toán kho Công ty TNHH SX Hưng Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH SX Hưng Phát
Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THETA UNIVERSE MEDIA
Tuyển Biên kịch CÔNG TY TNHH THETA UNIVERSE MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THETA UNIVERSE MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM QUẢN LÝ DOANH NGHIỆP FAST TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM QUẢN LÝ DOANH NGHIỆP FAST TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM QUẢN LÝ DOANH NGHIỆP FAST TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ QUẢNG CÁO BIỂN VÀNG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ QUẢNG CÁO BIỂN VÀNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ QUẢNG CÁO BIỂN VÀNG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nha Khoa Smile Care
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Nha Khoa Smile Care làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Nha Khoa Smile Care
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ EHOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ EHOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ EHOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KAFI - PGD SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KAFI - PGD SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN KAFI - PGD SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Quốc Gia
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Quốc Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Quốc Gia
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SCOTS ENGLISH AUSTRALIA
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SCOTS ENGLISH AUSTRALIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SCOTS ENGLISH AUSTRALIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Đại học Văn Lang
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Trường Đại học Văn Lang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trường Đại học Văn Lang
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MAJOR EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MAJOR EDUCATION
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty TNHH Ni Hao làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu Công ty TNHH Ni Hao
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần ATEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần ATEN
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ANH VĂN HỘI VIỆT MỸ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ANH VĂN HỘI VIỆT MỸ
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BKSTAR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BKSTAR
10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục Bảo An làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục Bảo An
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 100 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ALGORITHMICS VIETNAM
5 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty TNHH 8A Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công Ty TNHH 8A Education
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MAJOR EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MAJOR EDUCATION
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAPLA VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAPLA VIETNAM
8 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HƯỚNG NGHIỆP Á ÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HƯỚNG NGHIỆP Á ÂU
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỌC VIỆN PE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỌC VIỆN PE
6 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục Bảo An làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Giáo dục Bảo An
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty TNHH AFC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH AFC Việt Nam
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO IMAP VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH TÂN BÌNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO IMAP VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH TÂN BÌNH
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC THE ENEST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 7 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIÁO DỤC THE ENEST
Trên 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty TNHH 8A Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH 8A Education
7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại - Dịch Vụ - Tư Vấn Du Học Eui làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại - Dịch Vụ - Tư Vấn Du Học Eui
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Globish Academia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Globish Academia
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ GIÁO DỤC THE TUTORS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ GIÁO DỤC THE TUTORS
7 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY TNHH GIA SƯ ETEACHER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIA SƯ ETEACHER
2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Wall Street English
10 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Trung Tâm Tiếng Anh ILA Việt Nam
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Thành Thành Công (IGC Group) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Thành Thành Công (IGC Group)
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Global Connection làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Giáo Dục Global Connection
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm