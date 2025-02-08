Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY TNHH AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Student Counseling:

Provide personalized counseling to students interested in pursuing vocational education abroad.

Assist students in identifying suitable programs and institutions that align with their career goals and interests.

Guide students through the application process, including preparing necessary documents and meeting admission requirements.

Information Sessions:

Conduct informational sessions and workshops for students and parents on vocational study abroad opportunities, admission processes, and visa procedures.

Develop and distribute informational materials to prospective students.

Application Assistance:

Review and provide feedback on application materials, such as personal statements, resumes, and recommendation letters.

Assist students in preparing for interviews and entrance exams.

Follow-Up Support:

Maintain regular contact with students to provide ongoing support throughout the application process and after admission.

Coordinate with international institutions to address any issues or concerns that arise during the transition period.

Data Management:

Maintain accurate records of student interactions, application statuses, and outcomes.

Prepare regular reports on counseling activities and student progress.

Professional Development:

Stay updated on trends and changes in international vocational education.

Participate in training sessions and workshops to enhance counseling skills and knowledge.

Bachelor’s degree in Education, Counseling, International Relations, or a related field.

Minimum of 1years of experience in educational counseling or a related field.

Strong knowledge of international vocational education systems and admission processes.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and counseling software.

Ngành nghề: Bán lẻ / Bán sỉ, Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Giáo dục / Đào tạo

Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh