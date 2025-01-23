Tuyển Product Marketing MR. DIY Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

POSITION OBJECTIVE

• To support Operations Manager on daily store operation management and reporting

• Lead the stock take processes

• Takeover new store from setup team

RESPONSIBILITIES (Main and detail information)

1. Monitor & ensuring all store are operating as per Standard Operation Procedure & Guideline.

2. Manage & ensure operational efficiency in each store.

3. Review & work for improving of enthusiastic and professional standard of customer service.

4. Providing leadership by example & direction to all employees.

5. Manage inventory control and meet or exceed inventory goals

6. Providing decision making with clear direction for performance improving or solve problem.

7. Setting employee and team goals and appropriate rewards for achievements.

8. Recruitment, training, development and succession of high performing

9. Coach, monitor, and develop team members for improved performance and recognize excellent performance.

10. Conduct performance appraisals for and coach development of staff on a regular basis.

11. Coordinate & manage annual stock take follow procedure & completion.