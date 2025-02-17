Tuyển Product Marketing Bolttech Device Protection Vietnam JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

In this position you will…

…provide People Operation and People Business Partner support work with Group/ local People Business Partner team to deliver the creation, launch, and execution of all People initiatives align with business goals and bolttech people strategy.

You will be responsible for…

• The overall day-to-day process management of data and documentation across our entities

• Working with our Payroll partner to ensure the monthly payroll, Personal income tax and compulsory insurance of our entities is delivered accurately

• Handling all the related local reports for the local government to ensure compliance with labor law.

• Ensuring the data integrity of our HRIS maintained by delivering efficient processes and updating information / data in a timely manner

• Supporting the production of required documentation through the employee lifecycle from employment contracts to termination agreements

• Providing advice / insights on local market Compensation & Benefits practices, and handling the annual benefits renewal

• Advising on salary and benefit benchmarks to ensure we are competitive – whilst preparing offer proposals for new hires