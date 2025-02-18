Tuyển Sales Marketing HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Vietcombank Tower
- 05 Me Linh Square, D.1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Main Purpose of Job
Lead the development and ensure the implementation of annual customer plans, ensuring they are well-executed in stores and aligned with business objectives. Achieve sales targets, revenue, and profitability goals.
Key Responsibilities
1. Team Leadership and Execution:
• Implement monthly, quarterly, and yearly customer plans and company activities (trade promotions, consumer promotions, support activities) to achieve sales targets.
• Manage daily in-store KPIs to achieve Excellence of Execution (EOE) targets.
• Ensure availability and visibility of new innovations.
• Oversee sell-in, sell-out, inventory, and ensure disciplined selling to the right shoppers.
• Performance Indicators: Achievement of sales targets, EOE performance, innovation performance.
2. Visibility and Image Management:
• Ensure visibility and image at assigned customers and areas (main shelf and off-shelf).
• Provide feedback and action proposals to internal teams and cross-functional departments.
• Explore and secure optimal locations, POP, and POSM in stores to maintain leadership in visibility while ensuring ROI.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
