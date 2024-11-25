Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM

Kế toán tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Công ty SPS Vietnam, tòa nhà Saigon ICT, Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, TP. HCM, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Issue and upload invoices to customers' portals (approximately 200 per month for both HK & SG).
Process bank receipts from customers in Xero (around 100 per month for both HK & SG).
Process suppliers' invoices in Xero (approximately 150 per month for both HK & SG). Checking will be done in-country initially before sending them over for processing.
Prepare payments to suppliers in the bank internet portal (about 50 per month for both HK & SG) and process debit card transactions.
Perform bank reconciliation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education and experience
University or college degree, major in Accounting or knowledge in accounting field.
Minimum 1 year as a tax accountant or general accountant.
Skills:
Ability to update new regulations and give tax advice to team.
Ability to prepare tax reports & tax audit.
Strong at excel skill.
Good at English communication.
Note: "By applying for the job at SPS Vietnam, it is considered that Candidates agree to provide personal data for SPS Vietnam to process in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of personal data processing of candidates which are in line with Decree 13/2023/ND-CP on personal data protection"

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What are you waiting for? Join our international team today!
SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt hybrid work concepts to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and health. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base. We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.
1. Great Benefits:
- Competitive and performance-oriented remuneration system
- On-going training and development plan
- Promotion & bonus opportunities
- Private medical care for you and your family,
- Professional and challenging working environment.
2. Advance your career:
- We provide you with support to sharpen your skills and knowledge for further steps in your career path
- Opportunities to learn and grow through different types of training: Talent Development program, Succession planning as well as promotions or transfers.
3. Break your limits:
The innovation is a key value of SPS Vietnam. Joining our team, you are encouraged to think out of the box, cross your boundaries and improve yourself in our continuous improvement process during daily business operation
4. Go Global:
The moment you join SPS Vietnam is the moment you take the chance to extend your horizon. You will work, cooperate and exchange your creative ideas with 7,500 employees of SPS. Our customers, which are 20% of Fortune 100, are located from around the world.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH SPS VIETNAM

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà ICT, Công viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Quận 12, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

