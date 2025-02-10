Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
- Hà Nội: FPT Tower, số 10 Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop xPlat Platform (Platform as a Service.)
Responsible for the product for one or more initiatives. Playing a well-defined Product Owner role in the scrum guide ensures an efficient sprint.
Work closely with scrum team including Development team and Scrum master to discuss together to clarify customer requirements during the sprint.
Work with customers to identify and clarify customer needs. Interview customer needs, work with sales to develop, arrange new features.
Work closely with Designer, Marketing team to prepare to launch new products and features.
Work with the Sales team to assess customer needs and identify sales advantages. Analyze competitors and track competitor features.
Work with technical teams, other scrum teams in the company to give product information if needed. Participate in technology sharing and learning activities.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have BA/PO experience
Knowledge of Agile / Scum
Ability to research competitors, interview customers
Ability to prototype and work with customers
Ability to write User Story
Ability to draw wireframe and work with Developer
Ability to plan data collection, and analyze data after product launch for evaluation
Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Training from 3 to 6 months
Working in an innovative environment at the leading technology corporation in Vietnam
Participate in 4-5 cultural activities, events with FCI and FPT Corporation (Sports Festival, Yep, Teambuilding, Summer Trip)
Youthful, friendly and dynamic environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI