Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/03/2025
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Bán thời gian
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: FPT Tower, số 10 Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop xPlat Platform (Platform as a Service.)
Responsible for the product for one or more initiatives. Playing a well-defined Product Owner role in the scrum guide ensures an efficient sprint.
Work closely with scrum team including Development team and Scrum master to discuss together to clarify customer requirements during the sprint.
Work with customers to identify and clarify customer needs. Interview customer needs, work with sales to develop, arrange new features.
Work closely with Designer, Marketing team to prepare to launch new products and features.
Work with the Sales team to assess customer needs and identify sales advantages. Analyze competitors and track competitor features.
Work with technical teams, other scrum teams in the company to give product information if needed. Participate in technology sharing and learning activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Students of technology related to technology at one of the schools: PTIT, UET, HUST, HUS, TLU, FPTU, HANU, ....
Have BA/PO experience
Knowledge of Agile / Scum
Ability to research competitors, interview customers
Ability to prototype and work with customers
Ability to write User Story
Ability to draw wireframe and work with Developer
Ability to plan data collection, and analyze data after product launch for evaluation

Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income support package (3-4M/month)
Training from 3 to 6 months
Working in an innovative environment at the leading technology corporation in Vietnam
Participate in 4-5 cultural activities, events with FCI and FPT Corporation (Sports Festival, Yep, Teambuilding, Summer Trip)
Youthful, friendly and dynamic environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hà Nội: Số 10 Phạm Văn Bạch, Phường Dịch Vọng, Quận Cầu Giấy | TP. Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 3, tòa nhà PJICO, 186 Điện Biên Phủ, Quận 3

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

