Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Bán thời gian Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: FPT Tower, số 10 Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop xPlat Platform (Platform as a Service.)

Responsible for the product for one or more initiatives. Playing a well-defined Product Owner role in the scrum guide ensures an efficient sprint.

Work closely with scrum team including Development team and Scrum master to discuss together to clarify customer requirements during the sprint.

Work with customers to identify and clarify customer needs. Interview customer needs, work with sales to develop, arrange new features.

Work closely with Designer, Marketing team to prepare to launch new products and features.

Work with the Sales team to assess customer needs and identify sales advantages. Analyze competitors and track competitor features.

Work with technical teams, other scrum teams in the company to give product information if needed. Participate in technology sharing and learning activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Students of technology related to technology at one of the schools: PTIT, UET, HUST, HUS, TLU, FPTU, HANU, ....

Have BA/PO experience

Knowledge of Agile / Scum

Ability to research competitors, interview customers

Ability to prototype and work with customers

Ability to write User Story

Ability to draw wireframe and work with Developer

Ability to plan data collection, and analyze data after product launch for evaluation

Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income support package (3-4M/month)

Training from 3 to 6 months

Working in an innovative environment at the leading technology corporation in Vietnam

Participate in 4-5 cultural activities, events with FCI and FPT Corporation (Sports Festival, Yep, Teambuilding, Summer Trip)

Youthful, friendly and dynamic environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)

