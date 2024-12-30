Tuyển Business Analyst MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Analyst MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/02/2025
MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 16 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Business specifications & Documentation
- Gather business and system requirements from users.
- Assist users in defining requirements and suggest ideas.
- Co-ordinate with relevant parties to compose Business Requirement Specs (BRS), System Requirement Specs (SRS) documents and related Diagrams, Templates, Test Cases, and other documents when necessary.
- Make sure that all related parties understand clearly and agree on composed documents.
- Compose user manuals/training materials.
2. Testing & Support
- Carry out application testing before releasing to end-users to make sure developed applications function correctly as per user
requirements.
- Carry out training for related parties.
- Investigate production issues and liaise with related parties to resolve.
3. Others
- Proactively share ideas to improve software development activities.
- Other tasks as assigned by higher managers and other office work as required by the company.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 10th floor, Corner Stone Building, 16 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

