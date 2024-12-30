Tuyển Business Analyst MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Business specifications & Documentation

- Gather business and system requirements from users.

- Assist users in defining requirements and suggest ideas.

- Co-ordinate with relevant parties to compose Business Requirement Specs (BRS), System Requirement Specs (SRS) documents and related Diagrams, Templates, Test Cases, and other documents when necessary.

- Make sure that all related parties understand clearly and agree on composed documents.

- Compose user manuals/training materials.

2. Testing & Support

- Carry out application testing before releasing to end-users to make sure developed applications function correctly as per user

requirements.

- Carry out training for related parties.

- Investigate production issues and liaise with related parties to resolve.

3. Others

- Proactively share ideas to improve software development activities.

- Other tasks as assigned by higher managers and other office work as required by the company.