Tuyển Business Analyst MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
- Hà Nội: 16 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Business specifications & Documentation
- Gather business and system requirements from users.
- Assist users in defining requirements and suggest ideas.
- Co-ordinate with relevant parties to compose Business Requirement Specs (BRS), System Requirement Specs (SRS) documents and related Diagrams, Templates, Test Cases, and other documents when necessary.
- Make sure that all related parties understand clearly and agree on composed documents.
- Compose user manuals/training materials.
2. Testing & Support
- Carry out application testing before releasing to end-users to make sure developed applications function correctly as per user
requirements.
- Carry out training for related parties.
- Investigate production issues and liaise with related parties to resolve.
3. Others
- Proactively share ideas to improve software development activities.
- Other tasks as assigned by higher managers and other office work as required by the company.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MSIG Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
