Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: An Phu, district 2, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Leadership & Team Development:
- Lead, motivate, and support a large team in a time-sensitive and high-demand environment.
- Develop career plans for direct reports and effectively resolve operational issues.
• Process Optimization & Budget Management:
- Improve existing processes and procedures to enhance efficiency.
- Conduct budget reviews and report cost plans to upper management, ensuring on-time and on budget activities.
• Quality Assurance & Compliance:
- Develop and maintain quality assurance protocols.
- Work with legal and safety departments to ensure compliance with regulations.
• Data & Metrics:
- Manage data collection to update metrics, achieve productivity targets, and reduce costs and errors on ERP system.
• Cross-functional Collaboration:
- Collaborate with internal teams to improve proprietary tools and ERP systems.
- Oversee materials, inventory, and vendor communication to ensure seamless operations.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses. Opportunity to work in a fast-paced, creative, and premium brand environment. Career growth and professional development opportunities. Collaborative and supportive team culture.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
