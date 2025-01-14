Tuyển Cloud Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BONARIO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Leadership & Team Development:

- Lead, motivate, and support a large team in a time-sensitive and high-demand environment.

- Develop career plans for direct reports and effectively resolve operational issues.

• Process Optimization & Budget Management:

- Improve existing processes and procedures to enhance efficiency.

- Conduct budget reviews and report cost plans to upper management, ensuring on-time and on budget activities.

• Quality Assurance & Compliance:

- Develop and maintain quality assurance protocols.

- Work with legal and safety departments to ensure compliance with regulations.

• Data & Metrics:

- Manage data collection to update metrics, achieve productivity targets, and reduce costs and errors on ERP system.

• Cross-functional Collaboration:

- Collaborate with internal teams to improve proprietary tools and ERP systems.

- Oversee materials, inventory, and vendor communication to ensure seamless operations.